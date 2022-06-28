Neurology and Human-Machine Interface Veteran Dr. Geoffrey Ling Joins Board of Trailblazing Neurotech Startup Phantom Neuro

Dr. Ling's Appointment to Advisory Board Comes at Exceptional Moment for Company Growth

AUSTIN, Texas and BALTIMORE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Neuro , the first-of-its-kind neurotech startup that delivers a low power, high accuracy system for lifelike control of robotic orthopedic technologies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Geoffrey Ling to the technical advisory board. Dr. Ling is the current CEO of On Demand Pharmaceuticals and was previously the Founding Director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Biological Technologies Office, where he led DARPA's funding towards human-machine interactions. He joins renowned medical professors, seasoned executives and investors on the board.

"Innovations by Connor and his team are a shining example of balancing scientific gains with the needs of the people"

"Laboratory advancement does not immediately equate to better outcomes for patients and a more efficient healthcare system; billions of dollars can be spent on research over decades, yet never help a patient unless people like those at Phantom Neuro take the results and develop them into a useful platform that can be used by patients," Dr. Ling explained. "We're at a critical moment when new tech must be developed, based on current advancements in science, with a focus on price-point, safety, and application to greater populations. I've had a front row seat to technological developments in medicine for the past 30+ years and oversaw many academic advancements that make Phantom Neuro possible today. The innovations by Connor and his team are a shining example of balancing scientific gains with the needs of the people whom those advancements are intended to serve."

Phantom Neuro was born out of the suboptimal patient outcomes observed through real world clinical and engineering experience. The evidence-driven ethos of Phantom Neuro attracted technical key opinion leaders such as Dr. Sami Tuffaha, an assistant professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery and Director of Peripheral Nerve Surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine; Dr. Nitish Thakor, a professor of biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins Medicine with decades of experience in medical instrumentation and neuroengineering and Dr. Jaimie Shores, an associate professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery and Director of the Hand/Arm Transplant Program at Johns Hopkins' Comprehensive Transplant Center. Dr. Tuffaha and Dr. Thakor are both co-inventors of Phantom's technology and scientific advisors to the company. Additional investors and board members include LionBird Ventures' Robert Lord, MD and Ed Michael, JD.

"Phantom Neuro has the great privilege of mentorship from some of the most learned minds in medicine today, specifically in neurology, reconstructive surgery and biomedical engineering," said founder and CEO Dr. Connor Glass. "Dr. Ling's vast knowledge and experience in this field emphasizes not only the viability of our platform, but also its implications for bettering the lives of a multitude of currently underserved patient populations."

With a recent $3.26M seed funding round and R&D partnership with Blackrock Neurotech solidified, Phantom is off to an explosive start in the neurotech space, having launched earlier this year.

About Phantom Neuro

Phantom is a neurotechnology company, spun out of a lab at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, that is enabling lifelike control of robotic orthopedic technologies like prosthetic limbs and exoskeletons. Phantom's solution, the Phantom X, consists of low-risk implantable sensors, AI, and enabling software. By providing superior control of robotic orthopedic mechanisms, the Phantom X will drastically improve the lives of individuals with limb difference who have yet to see a tangible improvement in quality of life despite significant advancements in the field of robotics. You can find out more at www.phantomneuro.com

