With New Sales Insights Solution, RollWorks Helps HubSpot® Users Turn Marketing Customization into More Powerful Sales Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today furthered its commitment to adding more utility for HubSpot users. Sales Insights for HubSpot is a new ABM tool that uses data science to uncover account engagement signals that help B2B marketers and sales teams drive and prioritize opportunities.

B2B sales and marketing teams want to know who is researching and engaging with their brand; by not having this information, aligning marketing programs with sales action is a huge challenge. 58% of B2B teams say they are not at all or only somewhat confident in their organization's ability to accurately deliver an inbound lead from a marketing program to the right salesperson. And 43% of marketers say one of their biggest database issues is that data is siloed, with another 40% claiming not enough data on current customers.

RollWorks Sales Insights for HubSpot solves these issues by using data science to provide a 360-degree view of accounts throughout the buying journey, helping teams eliminate the guesswork and create more timely and efficient sales outreach.

"There's a difference between 'pipeline' and 'pipedream.' I prefer the former," said Shawn Cook, VP of Sales at RollWorks. "When my sales teams know who and what content a prospect is engaging with, they can take on the role of trusted advisor and advance the conversations with the accounts that are likely to buy from us. Sales needs to not only know what the content is but also why that piece of content was created. This is where the alignment is magnified."

Sales Insights for HubSpot: Account Spike + More

One unique feature of Sales Insights for HubSpot is Account Spike, which uses a data science model to flag accounts spiking in engagement compared to that account's engagement baseline. Sales Insights then visualizes these spiking accounts and contacts insights within HubSpot. By uncovering signals of an account's engagement with a company's website and ads, Account Spike can help sales teams prioritize accounts for outreach and trigger marketing programs.

Additional features and benefits of Sales Insights for HubSpot:

De-anonymize existing HubSpot CRM contacts and surface engagement spike details that allow sales reps to personalize outreach.

Automate email alerts to sales teams when accounts are spiking in engagement.

Identify accounts that are spiking in engagement but not assigned to allow sales managers to route accounts to sales reps for follow up.

Provide engagement spike data so marketers can analyze what actions are leading to engagement surges to optimize their ABM strategy.

Build workflows to nurture engaged accounts off of engagement spike data.

"RollWorks' Sales Insights for HubSpot solution is a game changer for our business. Our website attracts thousands of visitors daily, and not all of them sign up to try the app, which is why the daily spiking activities feature is incredibly valuable," said Vinh Pham, Senior Demand Generation Manager for When I Work. "Not only does it enable us to see who is checking out our site, but also lets the seller know when the prospect has enough activities to trigger a spike signal and notify sellers the next day so they can start their outbound sequences."

"I'm incredibly excited about today's news as RollWorks continues to invest in our solutions as a HubSpot App partner for mutual customers looking to bring ABM excellence to their inbound strategies. We've proven the power of HubSpot's foundational inbound marketing with RollWorks' highly-targeted ABM capabilities," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "Now, with Sales Insights for HubSpot, marketing and sales can be in lock step as they prioritize and personalize their programs and outreach to optimize their ABM strategy."

The launch of Sales Insights for HubSpot further strengthens the partnership between RollWorks and the CRM platform for scaling companies. In April, RollWorks surpassed 500 installs of its HubSpot integration in the HubSpot App Marketplace , marking 150% more than the nearest ABM competitor. This September, look for RollWorks at HubSpot INBOUND® 22 in Boston.

Visit www.rollworks.com to learn more about how Sales Insights for HubSpot can drive more value for your ABM programs.

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

