American Logistics Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Logistics LLC, a national leader of providing high-quality transportation management for the healthcare industry, today announced their Common Security Framework (CSF) certification with HITRUST – the pinnacle of compliance for organizations that manage Protected Health Information. HITRUST is a non-profit organization formed specifically to create and maintain the CSF, which addresses security, privacy, and regulatory challenges facing organizations today. HITRUST facilitates a comprehensive framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls, including federal and state regulations, standards, and contexts and incorporates a risk-based approach to their rigorous certification process.

Data breaches are increasing across industries at an exponential rate, and the growth of technology in the health industry relies on both security and compliance. HITRUST is the most widely applied security framework in the United States. Certification with HITRUST is laborious and intense, and the American Logistics' Information Security Team leader, Tim Vockrodt, articulates why it's worth the effort and why this industry-leading certification is vital. Vockrodt explains, "The HITRUST certification provides clients the ultimate confidence to know we are protecting their data to the highest industry standards. We've institutionalized protection of member data to ensure that both clients' and our own internal environments are safe."

HITRUST's assessment is similar to ISO 27001/27001, though it is much more complex and rigorous. HITRUST assessment consists of 19 control categories containing numerous objectives that map to a multitude of system controls. On average, there are around 360 total security requirements that every company creating software for the healthcare/pharma industry must follow.

What does this mean for American Logistics' customers and the health plan members they serve? It means they have assurance that the company has methodically safeguarded their data and mitigated data security risks – and that the systems in place to secure data have been validated by an objective, robust level of scrutiny. To put it simply, HITRUST assessment offers the most stringent, specific, and greatest reassurance that your data with American Logistics will be protected.

The comprehensive process is painstakingly meticulous, and Vockrodt credits the entire American Logistics team for their dedication and effort in achieving successful r2 certification – the highest level possible. Developed by an advisory council led by members from the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, America's Health Insurance Plans, and other privacy and security leaders, HITRUST CSF is currently in its ninth release.

Eugene Fry – a certified HITRUST CSF Practitioner with over 40 years of IT experience – has worked with American Logistics during certification processes and concluded, "I have been impressed with American Logistics' security program and the maturity of their commitment to information security and thorough preparation for their audits and assessments." In his role as Information Security Auditor for KirkpatrickPrice (a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF assessor), Fry worked with American Logistics on their information security compliance goals and observed their progress from start to finish – both for their SOC2 and HITRUST compliance initiatives.

Industry experts rely on HITRUST because its certification process evolves according to the industry's changing conditions and regulatory requirements. And new releases each year mean that maintaining certification is a top priority for American Logistics. In fact, Vockrodt and his team are always working to ensure the privacy and security of patient data is sustained.

Vockrodt adds, "As faithful stewards of data, we are making constant improvements and evolving with security needs, knowing that HITRUST will ask the right questions for continuous improvement with each new certification release."

About American Logistics

American Logistics, founded in 1999 and headquartered in St. George, Utah, is an industry leading, technology-enabled services company known for delivering high quality transportation management for healthcare payors and systems nationwide. The company is committed to innovative coordination for Medicaid and Medicare populations that lack access to care for healthier living through its proprietary technology, remarkable people, and quality transportation provider network across the United States. To learn more about the American Logistics pledge to add equitable transportation options and improve health outcomes for your valued patient populations, please visit americanlogistics.com.

