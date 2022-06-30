Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Change to Board Composition

XIAN, China, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Guzy, as a new independent Director to its Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee, both effective June 28, 2022. Effective June 27, 2022, Mr. Christopher Constable resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons and stepped down as a member and chairman of the audit committee of the Board. The resignation of Mr. Constable did not result from any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Board on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Mr. Jeffrey Guzy has had key executive positions at several large international companies, including Loral Space, Sprint International, Verizon and IBM. Mr. Guzy is a private investor and advisor to Aprize Satellite and to several other hi-tech companies. Mr. Guzy has an MBA in Strategic Planning and Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania; a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University; and a Certificate in Theology from Georgetown University. Mr. Guzy's extensive business and financial oversight experience led to the conclusion that he should serve as a director and qualify as an audit committee financial expert.

Mr. Yongwei Hu, CEO and Chairman of BON stated, "We thank Chris for his service to us as our board member and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Jeffrey as a new independent director to BON's Board. Jeffrey' experience will complement our existing directors' skills and experiences, and he will provide critical insight and direction as we continue to expand our operations. We look forward to Jeffrey' contributions and expect to leverage his financial and governance experience in furtherance of our growth in the coming years."

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.bnlus.com .

