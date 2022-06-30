ColubrisMX, Inc. Announces Corporate Rebranding to ENDOQUEST Robotics™

New brand identity highlights company leadership in advancing innovative "scar-free" technology for endoluminal robotic surgeries.

HOUSTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColubrisMX, Inc., developer of the world's first flexible endoluminal robotic system which enables scar-free and less invasive surgical procedures, today announced that the Company has rebranded to ENDOQUEST Robotics™ ("ENDOQUEST"). The Company also announced the simultaneous launch of its new website, www.endoquestrobotics.com.

"Since being founded, our company has made rapid progress in the development of technologies that represent historic advances in endoluminal surgery, with the potential to bring millions of patients access to procedures that are less invasive and scar-free," said Kurt Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer of ENDOQUEST Robotics. "This rebranding as ENDOQUEST Robotics reinforces our commitment to being the leader in innovation in flexible robotic technology for a wide range of needs in endoscopic surgeries in the years ahead."

ENDOQUEST's advanced robotic platform enables therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons to perform endoluminal surgeries through the body's existing lumens, eliminating the need for incisions that lead to visible scarring. ENDOQUEST's Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System combines the flexibility of conventional endoscopy with the advantages of traditional surgical techniques that can improve control and precision. The Company's proprietary endoscope is a flexible and steerable overtube that functions as a robotic delivery system able to deliver two surgical instruments and a flexible videoscope to a surgical target. With the enhanced capabilities of the ENDOQUEST ELS System, advanced endoscopists and surgeons can access locations in the digestive tract through a body's natural orifice using traditional surgical techniques not previously possible.

"Following completion of our successful $76 million Series C financing, we remain very encouraged by the growing levels of investor, gastroenterologist and surgeon interest in our ELS System technology and are working aggressively to advance this development program to an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," Azarbarzin added. "We look forward to providing an update on our progress on July 1, 2022 at the Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery's Annual Meeting at the Disney World Yacht and Beach Club Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida."

About ENDOQUEST Robotics

ENDOQUEST Robotics has developed the ENDOQUEST Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System, the world's first endoluminal robotic surgical system that makes it possible for therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons to perform upper and lower gastrointestinal surgery less-invasively through a trans-oral or trans-anal approach. ENDOQUEST's robotic platform combines the flexibility of endoscopy that is able to navigate the curvature of patients' anatomy with instrumentation that allows the physician to use a conventional two-handed surgical technique. The ENDOQUEST ELS System has further potential applications in a range of minimally invasive surgeries including appendectomy and cholecystectomy that can be performed with no external incisions. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.endoquestrobotics.com.

The ELS System is under development, has not been cleared by the FDA and is not for commercial sale in the United States.

