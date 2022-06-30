Democrats for the Illinois House Announce Leadership Change

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Democrats for the Illinois House, the official political arm of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus, announces Executive Director Lizbeth Ramirez will be departing to pursue other opportunities. Speaker Welch thanks Ramirez for her hard work and efforts to help the House Democratic Caucus.

Speaker Welch said, "Lizbeth stepped up and helped pull together a new political organization for the House Democrats. She committed to assisting with our efforts through the primary election, and I am incredibly appreciative for all that she accomplished. The caucus owes her a debt of gratitude for all of her hard work."

The organization's Chief Communications Officer, TaQuoya McConnico, will take the reins as Executive Director through the upcoming general election.

TaQuoya McConnico, a United States Air Force Veteran, is an award-winning communications and marketing professional and former WVON News Director. She also served as a Vice President at Teneo Strategy, a global CEO consulting and advisory firm founded. TaQuoya has received numerous awards for her work, including Verizon Wireless HQ Communications Improvement Recognition, President Obama's Call to Service Award, and The Village of Maywood Helping Hand Award. She was also named one of Chicago's Top Professionals Under the Age of 40 to watch by the Chicago Defender.

"Since joining the team early this year, TaQuoya has been an integral part of the growth and the development of Democrats for the Illinois House," said speaker Welch. "I look forward to the leadership she brings in helping us continue to grow and elevate our practices, build the culture for this new and vibrant organization, and incorporate old proven methodologies with the more modern and digital era."

McConnico led efforts to further build Democrats for the Illinois House including moving them further into social media and digital marketing.

"I am excited to continue to serve the Democratic Caucus in this more expanded role," said McConnico. "I care about each and every one of our legislators, their successes, and the success of our Caucus and communities. I couldn't be more excited to help Speaker Welch in continuing to forge a new era for House Democrats."

About Democrats for the Illinois House: Democrats for the Illinois House is the official political arm of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus. We support Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Democrats for Illinois House (DIH) is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation representing African-American (22), Latinx (10), Asian American (4), Women (39) and LGBTQ+ (4) members. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

