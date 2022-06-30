Riiid and Latin American Education Leader Casa Grande introduce New AI-Powered Test Preparation Application for Colombia

Innovative AI solution to help up more than half a million high school students a year better prepare for their futures

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riiid, a member of the Born2Global Centre and a leader in AI education solutions, and Casa Grande, a leading education company in Colombia and Puerto Rico, today introduced OE SABER, an artificial intelligence-powered mobile application designed to prepare students for SABER 11, the Colombian high-school exit exam with more than half a million annual test takers.

Riiid's proprietary AI technology analyzes student data and content, predicts scores and user behavior, and recommends personalized study plans in real-time to help students optimize their learning potential.

"We are thrilled to enter into the Latin American market with a product that can help Colombian students prepare for their high-school exit exams," said YJ Jang, CEO of Riiid.

"Combined with Casa Grande's learning solutions, this new mobile app developed in cooperation with Riiid is a game changer for our youth, our school administrators, our communities, and the region," said Soraya M. Sesto, President of Casa Grande. "It will help more students advance confidently to a post-secondary academic experience, further improving Colombia's competitiveness and future productivity in a global economy."

The OE SABER app was trained on past Saber 11 test taker data. Students begin their interaction with the app by answering a 16-question diagnostic test. Then the app's AI recommendation system suggests questions that will most effectively improve the student's score.

Response to the app was overwhelmingly positive from the 500 students who participated in a pilot program earlier this year. Approximately three-quarters of those students said they believed the app would improve their academic performance and more than 80 percent said they would recommend the app to friends.

Carlos Caicedo, the governor of the State of Magdalena, welcomed the OE SABER product and said, "This app is in line with our efforts for educational change in the Magdalena region." He continued, "This AI based solution will be very useful for the training process of our students and improving their SABER 11 test results."

With its performance proven in the preliminary pilot test, about 15,900 high school students in the State of Magdalena will have the opportunity of using the app to prepare for Saber 11 in September.

Starting from Magdalena, Casa Grande will expand its partnership with other states of Colombia to allow more students to experience the personalized learning solutions of OE SABER and prepare for further success.

About Riiid

Riiid is a global leader in AI solutions for education, backed by more than $250 million (USD) in funding and named to the 2021 CB Insights AI 100 list of the most innovative AI startups. Leveraging the power of AI, the company is driving a paradigm shift in education with technology that personalizes instruction for all students, with the aim of democratizing quality education anywhere in the world. The company provides solutions for K-12 education, postsecondary education, and corporate training. As a leading force in AI technology, Riiid has published research papers at top AI conferences including AAAI, NeurIPS, CSEDU, LAK, and others.

For more information, please visit riiid.com

About Casa Grande

Casa Grande Interactive Communications Inc (CGIC) is a U.S.-based organization with more than 25 years of experience in 12 countries, including Colombia, Puerto Rico, the U.S., and Spain in the field of educational resources and strategies, promoting innovation and social transformation through research, creativity and education. The organization has developed teacher and youth ed-tech and performance-based education, motivation, and engagement programs, such as Uno a Uno and Tratamiento Intensivo, and several dot coms, such as Operación Éxito, Nueva Escuela Virtual, and Planificación Turbo, that uniquely respond to the needs of}} current and the next generation of educators and learners.

For more information, please visit cginteractive.com

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre, operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

For more information, please visit born2global.com

