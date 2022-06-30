Rock Legend and Spirits Trailblazer Sammy Hagar Brings Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. Sparkling Rum Cocktails in a Can to the Sunshine State

Rock Legend and Spirits Trailblazer Sammy Hagar Brings Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. Sparkling Rum Cocktails in a Can to the Sunshine State

Enjoy a round of Hagar's new award-winning, top shelf cocktails in the beautiful Florida weather

Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. lifestyle photos for download, here, photo credit Zan Passante

Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. solo can photos available for download, here, photo credit Zan Passante

MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and spirits trailblazer, Sammy Hagar, is rolling out his new, award-winning Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. top-shelf sparkling rum cocktails in a can throughout Florida, starting early summer.

Enjoy a round of Hagar's new award-winning, top shelf cocktails in the beautiful Florida weather (PRNewswire)

Hagar's award-winning Puerto Rico-made Beach Bar Rum steeps island flavor into the sparkling rum cocktails, which come in four playful twists on classic flavors: Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill. Made with all natural ingredients and sweetened with agave, each flavor is 5.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), under 130 calories, and five grams of sugar per 12 oz. can.

"Florida is a second home to my family, and I know the Sunshine State is going to love Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. sparkling rum cocktails," said Hagar, who made history as the first celebrity spirits entrepreneur with his legendary Cabo Wabo Tequila. "You'll want to throw these cocktails in a cooler and take them to the beach, your pool party, out tailgating, and your backyard barbeque. They're so good that they're even going to be your favorite drink at the local bar."

Hagar developed Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. as a better tasting and healthier alternative to canned cocktails, which are typically made from malt and artificial ingredients. Descriptions of the four flavors include:

Tangerine Dream - A refreshing blend of tangerine and vanilla cream; like the classic Creamsicle.

Pineapple Splash - The slight sweetness of pineapple, followed by the kick of jalapeño.

Island Pop - The fruity flavors of cherry, pineapple, and citrus, pack a Hawaiian punch.

Cherry Kola Chill - The classic soda fountain flavor of cherry cola with a hint of spice.

The Florida debut follows highly successful rollouts in California, Nevada and Texas, where the sparkling rum cocktails are now available in restaurants, bars and retail stores including major chains such as Safeway, Albertsons, Total Wine & More, Gelsons, Spec's, WB Liquors and Twin Liquors. Sold in four-packs of the same flavor, the cans are also available for purchase across 44 states through the website at https://sbbcco.com/buy-now. To find Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co.'s sparkling rum cocktails near you, click here.

A celebration of beach life, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. supports charities behind beach and ocean clean-up initiatives. More information about Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. can be found on the website at www.SBBCCO.com, on Facebook and on Instagram.

About Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co.

Get ready to dip your toes in the sand… Legendary rocker and spirits entrepreneur Sammy Hagar has announced Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., debuting with a line of "ready to drink" (RTD) top-shelf sparkling rum cocktails in a can. Made with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's award-winning premium Beach Bar Rum, the sparkling rum cocktails come in four playful twists on classic flavors, each awarded by the San Francisco Spirits Awards: Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill. Distilled in Puerto Rico, Beach Bar Rum steeps island flavor into the sparkling rum cocktails, which are made with all-natural ingredients and sweetened with agave syrup. A celebration of beach life, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. supports charities such as International Bird Rescue as part of the company's beach and ocean clean-up initiatives. More information about Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. can be found on the website at www.SBBCCO.com, on Facebook and on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co.