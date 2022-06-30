SimiTree's QAPI Program Awarded "CHAP VERIFIED" Seal

Community Health Accreditation Partner Awards SimiTree's QAPI Program Its "CHAP-Certified" Status

HAMDEN, Conn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimiTree, an outsourced services, coding, professional services and talent management resource for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, has been awarded the prestigious "CHAP Verified" status by Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) for its Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI) program.

"A review of various SimiTree QAPI processes and documents confirmed a robust QAPI program for home health and hospice agencies," said Teresa Harbour, SVP Accreditation at CHAP. "Their tools were very comprehensive and easy to use."

SimiTree's QAPI Program achieved CHAP Verified status through a thorough product survey to verify that SimiTree's QAPI program allows organizations to meet the intent of CHAP's applicable standards, said Harbour.

"Through SimiTree's QAPI program, we show home health and hospice agencies to drive patient engagement and satisfaction, improve clinical expertise, raise total performance scores under VBP, address agency vulnerabilities, and more," said J'non Griffin, SimiTree Principal and Senior Vice President, Coding and OASIS. "We're honored to receive this recognition for our QAPI team's expertise, who are knowledgable in developing and tracking data-based performance improvement projects and support."

SimiTree, an outsourced services, coding, professional services and talent management resource serving the home health, hospice, applied behavioral analysis, palliative care, and other post-acute organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in May 2021. SimiTree further expanded its behavioral health footprint in 2022 with a strategic alignment with INFINITY, a SimiTree company.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP's purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.

