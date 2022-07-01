Hyundai Motor America Reports June and Q2 2022 Sales

June Sets Monthly Record For Sales In 2022

Best-Ever June Retail Sales Record For Tucson

Record-Breaking Q2 Total and Retail Sales for Palisade

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 63,091 units, a 12.9% decrease compared with June 2021. June retail sales declined 5.5%. Hyundai's monthly sales results were better than industry predictions that forecasted a 15.8% decline in June. Hyundai established a new retail sales record in June for Santa Fe and set new total sales records for Tucson HEV and Nexo. June was the highest sales month in 2022.

"Hyundai's Q2 retail sales continue to highlight a terrific product mix, and consumer demand for our SUV lineup remains very strong," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our dealers are selling everything they get, and we are continuing our efforts on growing market share."

Q2 Highlights

Hyundai sold 184,191 units in Q2 and 343,867 units in the first half. New all-time best Q2 records were set for Tucson HEV, Veloster N, Palisade and Nexo with SUVs representing 76% of the total retail mix. Hyundai Green sales of 7,886 represented 12.5% of retail (+6%). Hyundai had no fleet sales in the first half of 2022.

June, Q2 and Year-to-Date Total Sales Summary



Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg Q2

2022 Q2

2021 % Chg 2022

YTD 2021

YTD % Chg Hyundai 63,091 72,465 -13 % 184,191 240,005 -23 % 343,867 407,135 -16 %

June Product and Corporate Activities

IONIQ 6 Design Revealed: Hyundai Motor Company revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated Hyundai Motor Company revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated IONIQ 6 , the second model in its IONIQ dedicated all-electric-vehicle lineup brand.

J.D. Power: The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) sm the The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked the Hyundai Accent as the best small car in initial quality today. The win marks the second year in a row Accent has won the best small car IQS trophy.

New Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory: Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) $51.6 million expansion project for a new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) in Michigan . Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) announce expansion project for a new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) in

Next-Gen Tire Development: Hyundai Motor Group and Michelin signed a Hyundai Motor Group and Michelin signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on R&D for innovative tire technologies over the next three years.

2023 Palisade Pricing : Hyundai released : Hyundai released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV , including its new XRT model.

Car Seat Safety Event: Hyundai hosted the first with Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago . During the event, Hyundai Hope and Women@Hyundai employee resource group donated $10,000 . : Hyundai hosted the first car seat safety event Lurie

Model Total Sales



Vehicles Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg Q2

2022 Q2

2021 % Chg 2022

YTD 2021

YTD % Chg Accent 2,088 959 +118 % 4,733 5,832 -19 % 7,430 10,104 -26 % Elantra 8,372 14,785 -43 % 26,772 47,964 -44 % 48,844 74,057 -34 % Ioniq 0 3,444 0 % 118 6,982 -98 % 3,662 11,107 -67 % Ioniq 5 2,853 0 0 % 7,448 0 0 % 13,692 0 0 % Kona 6,101 8,388 -27 % 17,251 28,386 -39 % 32,787 50,996 -36 % Nexo 49 22 +123 % 105 56 +88 % 271 134 +102 % Palisade 6,866 5,965 +15 % 22,612 22,294 +1 % 43,637 43,501 +0 % Santa Cruz 3,502 0 0 % 9,803 0 0 % 18,203 0 0 % Santa Fe 10,691 11,202 -5 % 32,313 34,540 -6 % 57,895 63,110 -8 % Sonata 4,736 9,938 -52 % 11,851 33,641 -65 % 19,595 54,198 -64 % Tucson 15,648 14,621 +7 % 44,416 50,370 -12 % 84,071 83,517 +1 % Veloster 197 108 +82 % 667 674 -1 % 1,129 1,361 -17 % Venue 1,988 3,033 -34 % 6,102 9,266 -34 % 12,651 15,050 -16 %

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

