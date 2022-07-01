TERNA JOINS MIT ENERGY INITIATIVE (MITEI) TO DRIVE THE ENERGY TRANSITION FORWARD

Terna Group will join MITEI's Future Energy Systems Center to facilitate interactions between the MIT researchers and industry, to advance research and develop solutions for the energy transition, including the evolution of the electricity sector

ROME and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terna Group, one of the leading European and global electricity transmission operators, will become a member of the MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI), MIT's hub for energy research, education, and outreach. The Italian company, starting July 1, will be the first transmission and system operator to become a MITEI member. This collaboration represents a further step for Terna in strengthening its key role in driving the energy transition and achieving the decarbonization targets set in the European Green Deal.

Terna Driving Energy (PRNewswire)

With a three-year membership agreement, the Terna Group will participate in MITEI's Future Energy Systems Center, which is aimed at facilitating in-depth interactions between MIT's faculty and researchers and member companies to address pressing energy challenges and develop solutions for decarbonization to bring to the marketplace. The Center is pursuing a series of member-funded research activities including projects aimed at the evolution of the electricity sector.

"We are honored to join the MIT Energy Initiative and bring Terna's contribution and expertise to MITEI's Future Energy Systems Center," said Stefano Donnarumma, CEO of the Terna Group. "The goal of the collaboration between Terna and the MIT research community is to combine Terna's experience on grid technology and development with MIT engineering, economic, and regulatory competencies to promote the improvement of the electric grid as a driver for the energy transition and to curb climate change."

"We are grateful to have Terna as a Member of MITEI's Future Energy Systems Center," said Robert C. Armstrong, MITEI director and the Chevron Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT. "Terna will bring important transmission and electricity system operation wisdom and experience to this consortium, which will help us accelerate progress towards the energy transition."

As a vital component of MIT's Climate Action Plan for the Decade and MITEI's research program, the Future Energy Systems Center conducts integrated analysis of the energy system, providing insights into the complex multisectoral transformations that will alter the power and transportation systems, industry, and built environment.

As a member of MITEI's Future Energy Systems Center, Terna will be represented on the Center Advisory Committee and offer its guidance to the Center and its future research priorities. MIT faculty take in member advice and independently decide the Center's research agenda. Terna will also benefit from joining regular seminars on important emerging energy technologies and topics, as well as periodic interactive workshops for the purpose of disseminating research findings and to facilitate discussion amongst members and MIT researchers concerning ongoing, and prospective research projects.

Press Inquiries:

Terna Media Relations

Telephone: + 39 06 83139081

E-mail: ufficio.stampa@terna.it

MIT Energy Initiative Media Relations

Telephone: 617-324-2408

E-mail: miteimedia@mit.edu

Bond Communications

Lola Biocca

dolores@prbond.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terna Group