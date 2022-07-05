ChickP Cracked The Code for Creamy Dairy-Free Barista Beverages

Pure chickpea protein demonstrates high solubility, great flavor and performance in non-dairy creamers

REHOVOT, Israel, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChickP, Ltd., a foodTech startup, and pioneer in plant-based protein innovation, introduces its protein isolates customized for trendy dairy-alternative barista-style coffee drinks. The company developed an advanced prototype of a chickpea-based milk analog. This plant-based creamer for coffee demonstrates the versatility of ChickP's pure protein, following its sterling performance as an egg replacer for vegan mayonnaise.

This solution has been designed to serve food formulators working in the alternative dairy space to create compelling milk analogs specifically for creamy beverages such as coffee.

Accurately recreating flavor, texture, and nutritional values in dairy milk analogs with plant-based alternatives creates significant challenges. Many plant proteins on the market have bitter or off flavors, low protein content, and grainy or chalky textures. Even with the use of multiple masking agents, added sugar, or flavor modifiers, the results lack the appearance and organoleptic characteristics of real, creamy milk. Moreover, the long list of ingredients on the label can be negative for consumers.

"Plant-based barista drinks set new challenges," explains Liat Lachish Levy, CEO of ChickP. "Consumers want a holistic, better-for-you, yet full flavor experience. Our technologists took full advantage of our new state-of-the-art application lab to overcome organoleptic and technical challenges in creating creamy, dairy-free 'milk' for the perfect cappuccino."

High Foaming, Smooth Texture

Chickpeas are a rich source of high-quality protein. ChickP's IP-protected technology extracts this pure protein while removing bitterness and many non-nutritional factors. The resulting ingredient has a neutral flavor, mitigating the need for sugar or flavor additives in the final product, and enabling beverage formulators to significantly shorten ingredients list to deliver an all-natural product. Moreover, it demonstrates excellent foaming capabilities due to its high solubility and smooth texture. The model plant-based barista milk contains 3% protein. Existing vegetable-origin barista products typically contain less than 1% protein.

"Consumers are looking for plant-based milk, but they also demand great taste and texture," notes Maor Dahan, application manager of ChickP. "Our chickpea S930 and G910 isolate are the most refined form of protein with the advantage of matching color, flavor, and functional properties to food and beverage applications. This protein has great solubility, exhibiting excellent water dispersion properties across a wide range of pH. It has a low viscosity and an optimized flavor." Chickpea is not listed as an allergen and is not genetically modified.

"We currently are developing over twenty plant-based applications with leading food and beverage companies with our pure ChickP protein," reports Lachish Levy. "Our customers turned to us to solve major challenges of plant-based products and we were able to provide comprehensive solutions in terms of flavor, complete nutrition profile, and functionality. Together with our customers and partners, we are unlocking the potential of our ChickP protein to offer the best solutions across multiple applications. Our customers confirm that ChickP isolate offers the best dairy-like solution on the market today."

Holistic creamy milk replacer

"Our ChickP protein ticks all the boxes," says Lachish Levy. "It's packed with highly nutritious complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids. But more than that, it has a rich texture, and provides smooth, stable full foaming, with a white color, perfect for showcasing the most artful barista's skills.

According to The Good Food Institute[1], dairy-free milk represents 35% of plant-based food sales growth in the US market, at $2.5B in annual sales. Dollar sales of plant-based milk grew 20% in the past year, and 27% over the past two years. Plant-based milk is a major entry point for households trying products across plant-based categories. With some three-quarters of the world's population sensitive or intolerant to lactose, ChickP dairy-free milk allows them, as well as consumers concerned about animal welfare, to enjoy a cappuccino or latte with the perfect silky microfoam.

Small but mighty, power your day with ChickP protein. Be sure to visit us at the IFT First Expo at the Startup Pavilion, booth #S4286-M and sample our delicious ChickP applications such as whey protein-like powder and sport nutrition bars.

About ChickP

ChickP was founded in 2016 by Ram Reifen, MD, a pediatric gastroenterologist and professor of human nutrition who was driven by a desire to create a protein that can help feed the world while benefiting consumers and food manufacturers. The company is the owner of a breakthrough patented technology for production of chickpea protein (90%), developed at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem ChickP helps its customers to develop nutritional, plant-based products with speed-to-market and reliability. The start-up raised US$10M so far in a completed A round fundraising. ChickP is ISO-certified and has self-affirmed GRAS status.

