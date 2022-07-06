DMPR Acquires PR Agency Arm of Super Connector Media

Super Connector Media Sells its World-Class Boutique PR Agency to Chicago-based DMPR as It Plans to Significantly Scale its Events and Online Coaching Businesses

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Connector Media announced today that it has sold the PR agency arm of their business to leading public relations & communications agency DMPR .

The acquisition follows the successful partnering of the two agencies over the past 12 months in which they have worked together across public relations clients in multiple categories and referred business in both directions.

The sale is part of a strategic plan that allows Super Connector Media to focus on expanding the size and quantity of its live events as well as significantly scaling its online education and coaching businesses.

DMPR will only acquire Super Connector Media's PR agency business. No executives from the company will be joining the DMPR team.

Chris Winfield, co-founder and CEO of Super Connector Media, said: "I'm very proud of the explosive growth and success of our PR agency in the past four plus years. Its impeccable reputation has directly supported the credibility and prestige we have gained in the industry."

"While this was initially a difficult decision for me and my co-founder, Jen Gottlieb, it was also a necessary move so we can focus on the fastest growing areas of our company, including our events and online training and coaching platforms."

"We have been impressed with the entire team at DMPR, which has helped make this decision and deal possible. We are confident that they share the same values and results-oriented approach in serving our incredible clients. We are thrilled that we can help them continue to do what they do best, but in an even bigger way."

Super Connector Media will maintain an internal communications & PR team that will be working with its online education, coaching and book launch clients.

Dalyn A. Miller, founder and CEO of DMPR, said: "We have known and admired Super Connector Media for many years and have been impressed by both the caliber of clients and the results they've generated for them."

"Given the categories that the Super Connector Media PR division works in and the value-driven mission of its clients, this acquisition is a no-brainer to us. We're excited to continue to serve the incredible thought leaders, experts, and brands that make up the Super Connector Media PR portfolio," said Miller. "This acquisition is fully aligned with our expertise and strategic interests."

DMPR is celebrating 18 years in business and has recently seen rapid growth and expansion thanks, in part, to their newest business vertical, The Podcast Team . Launched in 2016, it was the first independently branded podcast booking arm created by an established PR agency.

"We are excited to extend our working relationship with Super Connector Media," said Miller. "It's further proof of our mutual admiration for one another and our joint desire to help each other succeed in serving clients who are changing the world."

About Super Connector Media

Super Connector Media is an award-winning online education & training company and one of the fastest growing private companies in America. Specializing in producing life-changing live events and creating business and personal transformation through their online training and coaching programs. In the last two years alone, over 20,000 business owners, experts, doctors, and coaches have learned how to grow their business and become "The Recognized Expert" in their industry by leveraging Super Connector Media's systems and platforms.

About DMPR

DMPR is a full-service communications agency providing brands, authors, and industry leaders with public relations, strategic planning, brand consulting & management, media training, and corporate communications. Founded in 2004, they have continually provided top-tier representation to brands, experts, and thought-leaders across multiple platforms. Their clients regularly appear in The New York Times, WSJ, USA Today, Financial Times, O: The Oprah Magazine, Parents, The Saturday Evening Journal, mindbodygreen, Well & Good, Woman's World; and they've been on Today, GMA, The View, The Dr. Oz Show, Good Day New York, The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, Rich Roll, Bulletproof with Dave Asprey, Happier with Gretchen Rubin, to name just a few.

