Kindred Group's Q2 report 2022 and invitation to conference call

VALLETTA, Malta, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the second quarter 2022 on Friday 22 July 2022 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CEST) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q22022.

To participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please call:

SE: +46 8 505 163 86 and use the following pin code: 1022970#

UK: +44 20 319 84884 and use the following pin code: 1022970#

US: +1 412 317 6300 and use the following pin code: 1022970#

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

