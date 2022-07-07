Archetype and WELCOA Present Winners of the 2022 Well-Being Trailblazer Awards

The Well-Being Trailblazer Awards is created by Archetype and the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) with the goal of identifying the nation's leading innovative well-being companies. The four awardees will be awarded at the WELCOA Summit on August 30th, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WELCOA and Archetype are thrilled to announce Brightside, Koa Health, meQuilibrium, and Vida Health as the winners of the 2022 Well-Being Trailblazer Awards. The Well-Being Trailblazer Awards recognize the tech-enabled health and wellness vendors that bring exciting solutions to workplace well-being and positively impact employees' ability to lead healthy, resilient, and fulfilling lives.

After considering dozens of applications and interviews, Archetype and WELCOA (Wellness Council of America) honor these awardees as creators of user-centric intuitive platforms and solutions that are revolutionizing the way employees and employers view wellness in the workplace.

"It's refreshing to explore the innovation that's being created in the workplace well-being space," says Iain Fitzpatrick, Chief Strategy Officer at Archetype. "Archetype and WELCOA are very excited about the four chosen Trailblazers and believe they're paving the future of well-being technology, product, and services in unique and impactful ways."

As the workplace healthcare landscape continues to evolve, companies like these four Well-Being Trailblazers will lead the charge to help employees prioritize their well-being at work and beyond, and set the standard for the future of workplace wellness.

ABOUT THE WINNERS

Brightside - Brightside, a financial care solution, improves the financial health of working families and underserved communities. Brightside's platform customizes service to the unique needs of each person, making it easy for them to take the right next steps. By enabling employees to get easy access to financial product options that are curated personally, Brightside drives improved productivity, retention, and diversity while lowering healthcare costs.

Koa Health – Koa Health is a digital healthcare service designed to accessible support for mental health symptom tracking and prediction. Koa Health offers a digital-first, self-help app delivering a rich library of exclusive tools & interventions designed to drive positive mental health outcomes and early symptom management, providing patients with high-quality care at an affordable price point.

meQuilibrium - meQuilibrium is an engagement and performance platform designed to deliver transformative insights to improve business outcomes. MeQuilibrium's platform uses a clinically validated assessment to measure resilience and offer personalized training programs at every level, from individual member focus to leadership development, that enables clients to respond to the needs of their organization.

Vida Health – Vida Health is a virtual care platform designed to provide a more holistic approach to a patient's health by treating mental and physical conditions together. Vida's approach combines an AI-powered, personalized experience with the support and human connection of coaches and therapists. By offering video sessions, messaging, and digital content, it enables people the opportunity to prevent, manage, and reverse chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

"In a crowded work-tech marketplace, The Well-Being Trailblazer Awards represent a new standard," explains WELCOA CEO, Sara Martin. "This award is a mechanism to support the growth of well-being tech companies that are most in alignment with a more future-focused, human way of approaching workplace well-being."

This year's 2022 Well-Being Trailblazer Award Winners will be honored at this year's WELCOA Summit event in Chicago on August 30th.

About Archetype: Archetype is a consulting and investment firm that aspires to make work better for 50 million people. Through a unique co-innovation approach, Archetype engages a vibrant ecosystem of clients, advisors, investors, and colleagues to help every person in the workplace thrive and enable sustainable growth for businesses.

About WELCOA: WELCOA is one of the nation's most-respected resources for building high-performing, healthy workplaces. With a 30-year history, more than 4,000 corporate members, and 30,000 additional members and subscribers, WELCOA has an impeccable reputation for helping business and health professionals improve employee well-being and create healthier organizational cultures.

