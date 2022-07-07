Valour Inc. Announces Release of Sponsored Equity Research Report From Perch Perspectives

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance, announced today that Perch Perspectives, a leading equity research firm with with additional expertise in markets such as global supply chain, agriculture, technology, aerospace, and energy released a sponsored equity research report on the Company. The in-depth 10-page report includes detailed information on Valour's business model, services, industry, management, and associated risks.

A revolution in its infancy - Indeed, the total value locked in DeFi was less than $1billion in 2020 but has risen to a whopping $239 billion in 2022. In the words of AmberData, that is "the tip of the proverbial iceberg," as the global financial services market is estimated to be worth more than $23.3 trillion. Institutions are only starting to get wise. Just 5 percent of the total bitcoin supply is held by institutional-level players via custodial intermediaries. Large institutional crypto transactions surpassed retail as the biggest segment of DeFi trade by volume in Q4 2020, and ac- cording to PWC, the total AUM for crypto hedge funds almost doubled to $4 billion from 2020 to 2021.

Valour: "A league of their own." Valour is positioning itself as a trusted gatekeeper between DeFi and traditional finance, allowing investors skeptical of DeFi or unwilling to do the work of learning how to gain direct exposure to do just that via avenues to which they are accustomed. In addition, with a steady stream of revenue via its ETPs and a fixed cost structure generated by its investment products, Valour offers exposure to cryptocurrencies and DeFi protocols while serving as a de facto call option on the macro opportunity presented by DeFi in general for those that cannot access DeFi ETPs directly.

This is a unique approach to bridging the gap between DeFi and CeFi, and considering the size of the opportunity and the dearth of competitors, Valour has carved a compelling niche for itself to grow as interest and investment in DeFi accelerates.

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com

About Perch Perspectives

Perch Perspectives is a human-centric political and business consulting firm operating under the premise that every person has agency when armed with the right information and perspective. It advises business executives, corporations, policymakers, govern- ments, and NGOs on past, present, and future international affairs, with additional expertise in markets such as global supply chain, agriculture, technology, aerospace, and energy. Perch Perspectives provides clients with a holistic understanding of the historical, cultural, geographic, political, and economic forces that define the nature of power, shape the world, and impact business decisions. For more information, visit www.perchperspectives.com .

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the LOI, the Partnership Agreement and the Subscription; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges; investor demand for the Joint Products; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

All information contained in this press release with respect to Valour and Neuronomics was supplied by the parties respectively for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied entirely on the other party for any information concerning the other party. Valour has not conducted due diligence on the information provided by Neuronomics and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

