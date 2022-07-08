Translation and interpreting: A bridge for global friendship and connection

BEIJING, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on translation and the Translators Association of China:

On June 25 and 26, the triennial Asia-Pacific Translation and Interpreting Forum was held in Beijing under the theme of "Collaboration in the World of Translation and Interpreting: New Changes and New Modes in the New Era." It was co-hosted by the Translators Association of China and the International Federation of Translators. Nearly 300 delegates from 35 countries and regions attended the forum online or in person, conducting in-depth exchanges and pooling wisdom on topics including human-computer collaboration in machine translation, translation collaboration in the streaming age, and collaboration in language services.

Translation and interpreting are hugely important to the development of human civilization. From the spread of religion and literature to meetings of heads of state and international exchanges, and even videos on YouTube and TikTok, translation has bridged linguistic gaps and made communication and integration possible. China boasts a history of thousands of years in this field. From imperial envoy Zhang Qian's travels to the Western Regions in the Han Dynasty and Monk Jianzhen's voyage to Japan to impart Buddhism in the Tang Dynasty, to the introduction of Marxism-Leninism to China as well as the concept of "seeking common ground while shelving differences" proposed by then Premier Zhou Enlai at the Bandung Conference in 1955 and the handshake across the oceans between Chinese and American leaders during Richard Nixon's visit to China in 1972, none would have been possible without translation and interpreting. Generations of translators and interpreters have been striving to hone their skills to promote mutual understanding and communication.

Since China's reform and opening up to the outside world in 1978, translation has become ever more important. Against this backdrop, the Translators Association of China was founded in 1982 with the mission of leading the industry, connecting China with the outside world, and enhancing international communication. Over the past four decades, the Translators Association of China has kept abreast of the times, advanced the development of translation infrastructure, embraced technology, and helped translators improve their skills, so that they can play a better role in people-to-people exchanges between China and foreign countries.

Gao Anming, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of Translators Association of China said: "Translation is not just about changing from one language to another, but rather it played a more profound role. It builds bridges among different languages, peoples, cultures and civilizations. In today's world, when globalization brings countries closer than ever before, translation holds the key in peaceful development, mutual understanding and building a community of shared future for humankind. As the only national level organization in China's translation and interpreting (T&I) community, the Translator Association of China (TAC) shoulders the responsibility of speaking for the T&I community in China. On the global front, TAC commits itself to deepening communications and exchanges with international organizations."

Translation stems from differences and naturally embodies the spirit of cooperation. Platforms such as the Asia-Pacific Translation and Interpreting Forum are good examples of exchange and integration between different civilizations. The Translators Association of China also plans to promote the development of translation between languages of countries along the Belt and Road in pursuit of a shared future.

In the biblical story of the Tower of Babel, humans become dispersed around the world because of language barriers. Nowadays, organizations such as the Translators Association of China are leading the development of translation, while upholding a spirit of cooperation and mission of facilitating communication. With this, we're confident that humans will become more and more capable of solving the Tower of Babel problem.

SOURCE China.org.cn