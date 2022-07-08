Zillow names the best U.S. metros for singles to move to for love in 2022

Wichita, Kansas, is the No. 1 city in the country for singles

These places offer the best mix of available and affordable rental housing and are home to a high share of singles.

Filling out the top five are Austin, Texas ; Milwaukee, Wisconsin ; Denver, Colorado ; and San Antonio, Texas .

Four Texas cities — Austin , San Antonio , Houston and Dallas — are among the best cities for singles.

SEATTLE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a growing share of American adults living single , a new Zillow analysis has ranked the top U.S. destinations best suited for relocating to meet other singles, with Wichita, Kansas, coming out on top.

Zillow ranked the 100 largest U.S. metros based on factors that included the share of singles, available rental units and rent affordability for singles. The list features a geographically diverse group of metros, with median rents ranging from $966 to $2,788 per month.1

Wichita, Kansas, ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for singles looking to relocate to find love . Despite not having one of the largest singles populations, Kansas' main metropolitan area rose to the top of the ranking largely because of its incredible affordability. Out of all metros analyzed, it has the highest share of rental units affordable to singles, leaving single residents with more disposable income to spend on dating and social activities, which could increase the likelihood of finding a match. Filling out the top five are Austin, Texas; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Denver, Colorado; and San Antonio, Texas.

"Remote work has opened up housing possibilities all over the country," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert. "If untethered from an office, singles can move to places that offer more affordability and a vibrant singles scene. Metro areas like Wichita, where your housing dollar stretches further, are particularly appealing at a time when, nationally, rents are nearly 16% higher than last year."

Top 10 best metros for singles to move to for love, according to Zillow

Wichita, KS Austin, TX Milwaukee, WI Denver, CO San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Dallas, TX Seattle, WA Washington, DC Boston, MA

A recent Zillow survey found that a majority (51%) of renters report being single and never married, and have lower household incomes compared to the overall population. With rent prices steadily rising, those fortunate enough to be able to move are seeking more space and relative affordability.



Top 10 best metros to move to for love

Metro Typical Rent Price (Based on ZORI) 1. Wichita, KS $966 2. Austin, TX $1,869 3. Milwaukee, WI $1,186 4. Denver, CO $1,988 5. San Antonio, TX $1,469 6. Houston, TX $1,575 7. Dallas, TX $1,791 8. Seattle, WA $2,265 9. Washington, DC $2,231 10. Boston, MA $2,788



Research methodology

The best cities for singles were determined using Zillow housing metrics and data from the U.S. Census Bureau. With the exception of the Zillow Observed Rent Index metric (ZORI) — which was given half weight —– the collection of all other variables were each given equal weight for the final index. Of the top 100 largest U.S. metros, the metros that ranked highest in the index were considered for inclusion in the final list.

Zillow analyzed four main variables:

Inventory per single: Reflects how many rental listings there are in an area per single person. Places with higher shares of inventory per single scored higher in this category.

Share of singles in an area: Places with a higher share of singles (based on 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data) earned a higher index score in this category.

Typical rent price: Based on ZORI for May 2022 , metros with lower rent prices earned a higher index score in this category.

Share of affordable rental listings: Reflects the share of the market affordable to single individuals based on single incomes (based on 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data)

1 Based on May 2022 data from the Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI)

