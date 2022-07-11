David Bartels, Former Deputy Chief Counsel of the SEC's Division of Investment Management, Joins Dechert's SEC Regulatory Practice

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is pleased to announce that David Bartels has joined the firm's financial services group as a partner in the Washington, D.C. office.

Mr. Bartels joins Dechert from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where he served as Deputy Chief Counsel of the Division of Investment Management. As one of five senior officers overseeing policy in the Division, Mr. Bartels managed an office of over 55 attorneys, and advised the Division's leadership on a wide range of legal and policy matters related to investment advisers and investment companies.

Mr. Bartels has extensive experience with the regulatory issues faced by asset managers and both registered and unregistered funds, including business development companies and exchange-traded funds. In addition, he has advised the Division on strategy related to crypto-assets, fund liquidity issues, enforcement matters, and investment adviser regulation.

A graduate of Yale Law School and SUNY Buffalo, Mr. Bartels was a corporate associate at another international law firm prior to joining the SEC.

Dechert's financial services group co-chair, Christopher Harvey, said: "David is an outstanding addition to Dechert's SEC regulatory practice. His extensive skill set will benefit all of our asset management clients, and we are delighted to have him on board."

Mr. Bartels added: "Dechert's reputation advising clients in financial services is unmatched. I am thrilled to be joining such a fantastic team."

