Cause Marketing Pioneer Lou Raiola Announced as ESG Practice Leader with ethOs

Raiola to help ethOs clients and prospects address world-changing challenges and 'ESG Ripple Effect'

MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EthOs is pleased to announce Lou Raiola as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Practice Leader, further expanding the proficiency and available resources for clients seeking to boost their footprint in this fast-growing sector. As the business world continues to evolve and establish new expectations for leadership, ESG plays a critical role for companies of all industries, making the appointment of Raiola especially prudent at this time as he shares a collective passion with ethOs for strategies that drive responsible and impactful advancement.

With more than 30 years of experience championing causes that inspire social change through sports, entertainment, and pop culture, Raiola has long been considered as the "go-to" resource when it comes to uniting stakeholder groups in collective efforts to drive positive social impact.

In his new role with ethOs, Raiola will work with clients to prepare for future ESG regulations, highlight current ESG initiatives, and position companies to leverage ESG as part of their culture, brand, and overall value proposition. Raiola's knowledge and expertise brings with it a plethora of new possibilities for clients navigating the often-complex shifts and ever-changing standards tied to ESG.

"This is an exciting time for ethOs and the entire Holmes Murphy enterprise, and we're looking forward to having Lou on the team," said Ali Payne, President, ethOs. "As a pioneer in the industry, we have full confidence that Lou will immediately contribute to the ethOs mission and commitment to enhancing the employee experience through various means of empowerment."

With a studied approach, ethOs' ESG Consulting Services helps organizations with a wide range of practices best tailored to their unique needs, while also ensuring that private companies are fully prepared for the "ESG ripple effect" of disclosure requirements already expected of many public companies today, and thereby establishing maximum organizational efficiency.

"This is the most energizing and profound moment in my career," said Lou Raiola, ethOs Practice Leader, ESG. "I believe I have a calling to build a greater future for my grandkids and do what I can to multiply positive impact through my work. I'm incredibly grateful to the leaders at both ethOs and Holmes Murphy for this chance, as we all have shared values, a commitment to the greater good of our communities, and are willing to make an investment in scaling the impact of ESG."

Raiola currently lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Kathy, and enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren.

About ethOs

EthOs works with organizations to enhance the employee experience by empowering their employees to bring their best self to work every day and fully engage in the organization's purpose. Our approach is to bring together all areas of wellbeing to look at the whole employee and how we can impact their wellbeing. Culture is strongly tied to organizational wellbeing and employee engagement—our opportunity lies in building a culture that supports the behaviors which will lead to a healthy and engaged workforce — whether that's through diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, ESG, or the five pillars of wellbeing. For more information, visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn at @yourethos or Twitter at @ethosengagement.

