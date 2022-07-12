Crux Welcomes Ivan Batanov as SVP of Engineering

Ivan joining the senior leadership team will accelerate Crux's technical development

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux Informatics (Crux), which provides an end-to-end external data integration and operations solution to scale data delivery and transformation, is pleased to welcome Ivan Batanov as its new SVP of Engineering to lead core development activities.

"Having been on both sides of data integration and experienced the complexity of data management, I find the problem space that Crux addresses incredibly important and exciting. Traditional ETL and data hub solutions simply aren't meeting the needs of enterprises today," said Ivan. "As Crux enters its next phase of growth, I'm incredibly excited to join a world-class engineering and operations team to not only focus my efforts on further scaling the product and ecosystem to deliver on the incredible market demand, but also push the boundaries of what's possible in terms of data integration at enterprise-scale."

Previously, Ivan led the building of cloud-scale solutions at ServiceNow. Most recently, Ivan was SVP of Engineering at Tealium, focused on improving processes to support organizational growth and efficiency and implementing agile best practices.

"Ivan brings an exceptional blend of experience in data, SaaS, and cloud technologies to Crux as the company accelerates into new markets and solutions," said Will Freiberg, CEO of Crux. "I am thrilled to have him join our exceptional leadership team at this important point in our journey."

Crux has continued to add experienced leaders to its team over the past year, and Ivan is the latest hire in a string of strategic additions supporting Crux's continued growth in the external data market. Recent management hires include a new Senior Director of Product Management, Director of Supplier Strategy & Operations, Head of Match & High-Performance Data Engineering, and important additions in other key roles.

