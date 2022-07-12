D2iQ Partners with Aqua Security to Secure Smart Cloud-Native Applications

D2iQ and Aqua empower organizations to more securely develop, deploy, and scale cloud- native applications in production environments

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ , the leading enterprise Kubernetes provider for smart cloud-native applications, today announced a partnership with Aqua Security , the largest pure-play cloud-native security company. The combined solution enables organizations to create a seamless DevSecOps experience that accelerates the deployment of secure smart cloud-native applications.

D2iQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/D2iQ) (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, organizations can now run Aqua's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) on the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP), enhancing the security of containerized workloads, driving faster and more secure development and release cycles, and enabling a mature DevSecOps approach.

With Aqua on DKP, organizations can automate and simplify DevSecOps to reduce risk, enhance workload management, and ultimately stop cloud-native attacks. The partnership enables enterprises to more effectively secure cloud-native application development, deployment, and IT operations by eliminating threats and aligning security with regulatory requirements, as well as accelerating time to market.

"Aqua and D2iQ both place immense importance on stopping attacks across the cloud-native application lifecycle, from development to production," said Dror Davidoff, co-founder and CEO, Aqua Security. "The combined power of DKP's automation capabilities and Aqua's full lifecycle platform enables organizations to seamlessly adopt Kubernetes and do so with the assurance of end-to-end security built specifically for cloud-native applications."

D2iQ's " Kubernetes in the Enterprise" survey found that respondents who were moving Kubernetes workloads into production environments considered security and environment reliability two of their top challenges. With these challenges in mind, D2iQ and Aqua's joint solution will help organizations automate operations and enhance their security posture. While DKP focuses on simplifying Kubernetes complexities and granting operational insights for easier management, Aqua secures these processes from beginning to end, with the combined technologies creating a seamless DevSecOps experience.

"With more and more organizations adopting Kubernetes for mission-critical workloads, we are seeing an increase in concern around the security of cloud-native applications," said Tobi Knaup, CEO of D2iQ. "When delivering cloud-native applications, organizations must balance these concerns with the need for speed and agility. With this new partnership, D2iQ and Aqua offer a unique solution that provides organizations with agility, speed, and enhanced security to quickly and securely achieve Day-2 success."

D2iQ Kubernetes Platform can be experienced live at D2iQ's booth at AWS Summit NYC on July 12, 2022. For more information, visit: www.D2iQ.com .

About D2iQ

D2iQ accelerates Day-2 success for smart cloud-native applications on enterprise Kubernetes. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP) includes everything needed to adopt Kubernetes easily and expand Kubernetes use to multiple clusters across any infrastructure, whether on-premise, in the cloud, in air-gapped environments, or at the edge, and to enable smart cloud-native applications. D2iQ eliminates roadblocks to success, such as lack of skills, with our Kubernetes and cloud-native expertise, alleviates operational complexity with a simpler and easy-to-use platform, and addresses security concerns with military-grade security. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T.Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at http://www.d2iq.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D2iQ