Fibrenew Growth Surges Through Q2 as Recession-Proof Business Model Continues to Attract Investors

BLACK DIAMOND, AB, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a milestone start to the year, Fibrenew, the leading mobile service franchise specializing in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery, continues to surge in growth despite fears of a looming recession. At the end of the second quarter, Fibrenew has added a total of 13 franchises to its system across 9 states and 2 Canadian provinces, inching the brand closer to the exciting milestone of 300 open and operating locations worldwide. The brand was also named among the list of "Top 100 Recession-Proof Businesses" by Franchise Business Review thanks to its exceptional satisfaction of training and support, products and services, and overall enjoyment of its franchisees.

Fibrenew's supportive culture among franchisees features high levels of trust, respect and honesty. The relationship between the franchisor and franchisees is the driving point behind a surge in new franchisees during Q2. With its 296 locations worldwide and nearly 40-year history, Fibrenew is well-equipped to succeed through the rise and fall in the world economy, with the ability to outperform their competitors in the years to come.

"In these times of great uncertainty, business investors have the threat of a recession on their minds," said Fibrenew's President, Jesse Johnstone. "Fibrenew has weathered every high and low over the past 35+ years and we have never stopped growing. There is always a need for our services and that's a big part of what makes our opportunity a sound choice for those seeking to start a new business."

At a time when inflation is skyrocketing, many homeowners are looking for ways to extend the life of their furniture. Extensive hands-on training equips Fibrenew technicians with the skills to repair any blemishes and tears in leather and light upholstery pieces, making furniture feel "like new" rather than spending money on expensive new furnishings. Not only are these repairs cost-effective, but it saves landfills from becoming overcrowded with furniture that otherwise could have been saved, earning Fibrenew the title of Top 5 Green Franchises from Entrepreneur Magazine.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Fibrenew anticipates surpassing 300 international locations by the end of Q3 with 9 deals already confirmed for the quarter, and more to come. Fibrenew will host its international convention to celebrate growth and recognize stellar franchisee performance in Nashville in September 2022.

Fibrenew is a leading mobile service franchise that specializes in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery. With a rich history that dates back to 1985, Fibrenew manufactures a highly-specialized proprietary product line and has pioneered the repair techniques and exclusive color matching technology used by its technicians every day. With 290+ franchise locations and 350+ technicians across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Chile, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia, the company's eco-friendly restoration services save customers time and money by offering an alternative to replacing their damaged couches and chairs, car and marine components, commercial furniture and more. For more information about Fibrenew franchise opportunities, visit https://www.fibrenew.com/franchising/.

