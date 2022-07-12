Spencer Fane Partners with ModeOne Technologies For Smartphone Data Acquisition and Expert Forensics Services

Smartphone Data Discovery Leader Will Feature its Patented SaaS Framework in Delivering Efficiency and Cost-Certainty to the Premier Business Law Firm

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ModeOne Technologies, Inc., a leader in smartphone data discovery, today announced that it has entered into a managed forensics services partnership with business law firm Spencer Fane LLP to provide smartphone data collection and expert forensics services. Spencer Fane is a national law firm that has been recognized by The American Lawyer as one of the fastest growing on its Am Law 200 ranking of the largest firms in the United States. The firm's full-service legal services are delivered to clients by more than 400 attorneys in 22 offices across the United States.

ModeOne is Revolutionizing Smartphone Data Discovery For the Legal Profession Featuring its Patented SaaS Framework (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with ModeOne allows Spencer Fane to better serve our clients with highly-efficient cell phone data acquisition and expert forensic services," said Philip Goodin, Esq., Spencer Fane's Legal Innovations and eDiscovery Counsel. "ModeOne's services in these areas have been first-rate, a five-star performance."

ModeOne offers the profession's first fully-remote, automated, and targeted solution for collecting evidentiary data from Apple (iOS) and Android mobile phones that doesn't require a physical mobile collection kit. The revolutionary technology materially reduces the "time to facts" for attorneys, minimizes manpower requirements, and cuts the typical cost of evidentiary data collection from mobile devices by a minimum of 50%.

Under this new program, ModeOne will assign a dedicated team of digital forensics experts to support data preservation and collection efforts from mobile devices, forensics analysis, and general evidence management.

"We are excited to work with an innovative firm dedicated to investing in cutting-edge technologies and process automation to reduce its clients' cost and speed of delivery," said Ryan Frye, ModeOne's senior vice president of forensics services. "Our managed-services pricing model will further reduce Spencer Fane's client costs versus standard transactional, line-item rate structures."

About Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane is a full-service business law firm focused on providing results that move clients and their businesses forward. With direct access to firm leadership and a different approach to client engagement, its attorneys instill confidence and certainty that the clients' interests are the firm's priority. The firm has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado; Tampa, Florida; Overland Park, Kansas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; Las Vegas, Nevada; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Greenville, South Carolina; Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; Hendersonville and Nashville, Tennessee; and Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Plano, Texas. For more information, visit spencerfane.com or follow @spencerfane on Twitter.

About ModeOne

ModeOne offers the industry's first automated, fully-remote mobile data acquisition solution with global reach. Our patented SaaS technology helps clients target, collect, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. It is the first mobile phone data acquisition solution that doesn't require a physical mobile collection kit. ModeOne is a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. ModeOne's senior leadership and consulting team offers over 90 years of litigation services and technology experience in electronic discovery, enterprise data security, evidence management, and digital forensics. For more information about ModeOne, visit www.modeone.io . Also, please contact us at Info@modeone.io or call (949) 449-0116 .

