Gotcha Covered opens new location in Atlanta

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to area residents

ATLANTA, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has expanded its presence in Georgia with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Brookhaven-Dunwoody.

Michael Cameron is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Brookhaven-Dunwoody. He is pictured here with his girlfriend, Margot. (PRNewswire)

The new center is owned and operated by Michael Cameron. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Atlanta while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Atlanta is a city that is bustling with business opportunities," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Opening another center in the city was inevitable. We want to ensure we are meeting the needs of Atlanta residents and those in the surrounding areas. Gotcha Covered of Brookhaven-Dunwoody enables us to expand our reach and provide window treatments to even more homeowners.

"We were proud to have Michael Cameron running this new center, and we are confident he will provide residents with premium window treatments and an experience that is second to none."

A graduate of Auburn University, Cameron brings various work experience to the Gotcha Covered brand. His first job was as a private investigator, but he has since built a career in sales and marketing. He spent many years in radio advertising for companies like CBS Radio and Cox Media Group.

Once he became interested in running his own business, Cameron was connected with Gotcha Covered with the help of a career coach. He said the family-like atmosphere played a crucial role in his decision to purchase the franchise.

"Everyone on the corporate team is super supportive," said Cameron. "With me just entering the window treatment business, their support helped me feel comfortable from the start. I know that I have a great group of executives and other franchisees who will help me along the way when I need it."

With aspirations of adding a sales team in the future, Cameron wants to push himself and build a center that will offer the best window treatments while providing customers with an excellent experience.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

