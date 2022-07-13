Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $1.5 million for Ventura County Client

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Kastenek of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recovers $1.5 million for client William Davison during litigation.

On August 27, 2019, William Davison was closing a large, industrial-size gate when the gate fell off its tracks and on top of him, pinning him to the ground. Davison's femur was broken immediately. He was stuck under the gate until a bystander heroically lifted the 737-pound metal gate off him. Davison laid there until the ambulance arrived.

Davison was transported to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to repair his fractured femur. He remained hospitalized for nine days. Unfortunately, however, he developed pain in his neck and low back, which ultimately required two additional surgeries.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. was tasked with determining who oversaw the maintenance, repairs, and safety of the gate. Their investigation revealed there were prior mechanical issues with the gate, which supported the legal theory of the gate being in a dangerous condition at the time it fell on Davison.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. tirelessly put pressure on the defense to secure a $1.5 million for their client.

