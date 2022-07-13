SK-II PREMIERES "LATE NIGHT PORTRAITS" POWERED BY PITERA™

Asia's biggest celebrities put PITERA™ Essence to its boldest stress test yet

In the late hours of the night to capture Crystal Clear Skin, even when it's meant to be at its worst

TOKYO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Would you dare to be photographed at your worst moment? With PITERA™ Essence, you will. Witness the living proof of Crystal Clear Skin, even when it's meant to be your worst moment, through SK-II's boldest PITERA™ stress test yet.

"Late Night Portraits" is SK-II's latest feat to showcase the power of its exclusive and iconic PITERA™ and PITERA™ Essence.

At the heart of SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that is exclusive to SK-II. PITERA™ Essence is SK-II's signature and most awarded best-seller globally. Containing over 90% PITERA™, it is nicknamed "Miracle Water" by millions of women from around the world for transforming skin to Crystal Clear Skin. Every 3 seconds, 1 bottle of PITERA™ Essence is sold in the world[1].

The "Late Night Portraits" campaign features a series of stunning photographs starring SK-II's beloved brand ambassadors including MINA of global girl group TWICE, Japanese actress Ayaka Miyoshi, Japanese comedian Naomi Watanabe as well as SK-II's longest-standing brand ambassador, Japanese actress Kaori Momoi, all courageously captured at their worst moment.

In this bold stress-test, celebrities had their skin prepped with nothing but PITERA™ for the shoot and were photographed bare skinned.

Unveiled at the first-ever World PITERA™ Day in Tokyo on July 13, 2022, SK-II's "Late Night Portraits" campaign is inspired by SK-II's latest first-in-the-world PITERA™ 24/7 Skin Fluctuation Study on the skin of young women. The breakthrough studies, conducted 24/7 for over six weeks, goes beyond SK-II's pioneering longitudinal skin research to uncover how women's skin condition-texture, pores, redness, dullness, hydration and barrier function fluctuates greatly within a day, even looking up to almost 10 years older due to multiple daily stressors.

The time of the day she's at her worst? Late at night. If daily skin fluctuations are not tackled, visible skin problems in the long-term will be accelerated due to an accumulation of these daily fluctuating skin concerns.

In SK-II's PITERA™ 24/7 Skin Fluctuation Study, SK-II discovered that after regular use of PITERA™ and a bottle of PITERA™ Essence as her skincare essential, her skin fluctuations are dramatically stabilized, and her skin transforms to Crystal Clear Skin. How is this possible?

PITERA™ by SK-II is welcomed in by skin like its own because PITERA™ has a unique composition that resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. This allows PITERA™ to be absorbed quickly and deeply* into skin delivering all its goodness of over 50 micronutrients. PITERA™ is the essential skincare ingredient proven to stabilize skin fluctuations and provide visible transformation to Crystal Clear Skin. Skin is transformed to Crystal Clear Skin even when it's meant to be her worst moment.

"It was an unusual experience to be photographed at night without makeup. But when the cameras started clicking, I felt at ease knowing that my skin fluctuations have been stabilized by PITERA™. I'm happy and impressed at how well my skin turned out, as even late at night, my skin remained Crystal Clear," said MINA.

"I was eager to participate in Late Night Portraits because I was curious about how well my skin would stand up to the test. My skin turned out radiant and truly looked its best even at my worst moment. I hope my Late Night Portrait will convince everyone to be more conscious of starting a skincare routine early," said Ayaka Miyoshi.

"What a bold and cool idea it was to do a bare skinned late night photoshoot. My skin fluctuates frequently during the day and I have noticed before that late night is my worst moment. However, with PITERA™, my skin stayed Crystal Clear and looked amazing," said Naomi Watanabe.

"I really like how SK-II is unafraid to push boundaries. The idea of putting our skin to the test with Late Night Portraits intrigued me and, as a long-time user of PITERA™ Essence, I felt confident about the condition of my skin even late at night," said Kaori Momoi.

"Late Night Portraits" builds on SK-II's growing collection of stories about its iconic PITERA™ and PITERA™ Essence. Through the years, SK-II has been on a journey to bring to life the legend of PITERA™ as well as stories of PITERA™ Essence and transformation to Crystal Clear Skin in new and meaningful ways for its consumers over generations. This started from authentic celebrity testimonials in its early days to bold challenges with 2017's "Face The Wild Face the Camera" with National Geographic, 2018's "Bare Skin Project" with Magnum Photos, an industry-first beauty entertainment web-series with 2019's "Bare Skin Chat" and "PITERA Masterclass", an iconic skincare campaign remake with 2021's "My Pitera™ Story", as well as 2022's "PITERA™ & Me", SK-II's first-ever self-directed film series by its newest Gen Z brand ambassadors.

"Our latest SK-II campaign "Late Night Portraits" builds on our iconic PITERA™'s legacy of miraculous skin transformation and is underpinned by our desire to solve one of the greatest skin frustrations and problems of our consumers—young women of today." shared Sue Kyung Lee, CEO, Global SK-II. "Based on our latest breakthrough study about the phenomenon of daily skin fluctuations in young women and the discovery of how she can look up to almost 10 years older within a day, we embarked on this bold stress-test to uncover the condition of PITERA™-powered skin in her worst moment. Inspired by our celebrity ambassadors' courage in stepping up to do a bare skinned photoshoot late at night, I did my own "Late Night Portrait" during World PITERA™ Day. With PITERA™ as the essential, I can personally testify that late-night Crystal Clear Skin is indeed possible."

"Late Night Portraits" by SK-II can be viewed here.

About SK-II

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II's iconic ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Chloe Grace Moretz, Simone Biles, Tangwei, Chun Xia, Haruka Ayase and Kasumi Arimura and Naomi Watanabe. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

About PITERA™

Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived "miracle" skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERA™ harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can't be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERA™ resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply into your skin delivering all goodness.

