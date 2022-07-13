YBVR BUILDING THE METAVERSE OF SPORTS WITH 5G TECHNOLOGY IN CANADA

YBVR accelerates deployment of Sports Metaverse with additional funding from TELUS Ventures

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YBVR , the global leader on Immersive Live Sports streaming, announced additional funding from TELUS Ventures, to advance the introduction of fully immersive Sports Metaverse services in Canada.

The investment provides a boost to scale and deploy the technology across Canada, creating a major milestone for the company. TELUS Ventures' investment comes to YBVR on top of previous investments from Verizon and Telefonica, reinforcing YBVR's research and development across 5G/MEC and low latency video technology.

"YBVR is looking forward to partnering with TELUS for the next-generation of Live Sports streaming, bringing the tech that will make the Metaverse of Sports a marketplace for fans to enjoy and for the industry to monetize the value created around the sport," said Hector Prieto, Cofounder and CEO of YBVR. "With TELUS' 5G/MEC capabilities, we will ensure fans are closer to live sports emotions, whether remote or in-venue, providing immersive experiences with sub second latencies."

In Canada, YBVR will deploy the next generation VR technology for streaming live immersive sports and music events with unparalleled quality across devices that is yet to be experienced.

"We are excited to be working with YBVR on growing the role of virtual reality experiences in live entertainment and leveraging our world-leading network to connect audiences with interactive and accessible content from around the globe," said Mario Mele, Vice-president, TELUS Ventures. "At TELUS Ventures we value the role technology plays in our day-to-day lives and are looking forward to working further with this innovative Silicon Valley based startup."

About YBVR

YBVR is re-defining the way fans experience live sports. Fans can now experience the magic of 'being there' from anywhere. YBVR tech enables a new immersive and interactive dialogue with sport fans, especially the new generations, engaging from home and in-venue. YBVR cloud-based tech empowers sport and music event organizers/right-holders with new assets for engagement and monetization. Fans can decide when, how, what and with whom to enjoy live streaming with premium viewing experiences, in real-time, and across devices. YBVR's technology provides high-quality 360-degree live streams in 8K with patented Field-of-View optimization that consumes up to 80 per cent less bandwidth.

YBVR headquarters are in California, with commercial presence in six markets.

YBVR is the leader in immersive sports tech, already trusted by Wimbledon, Australian Open, Real Madrid, Fan Controlled Football, Euroleague Basketball and a number of other relevant players in the sports industry as well as Verizon, TELUS, Singtel and Telefonica.

YBVR is embarking on their Series A raise to continue their leadership position in the market and capture the massive Sports Metaverse opportunity while building additional partnerships with major players.

About TELUS Ventures

As the strategic investment arm of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), TELUS Ventures is one of Canada's most active corporate venture capital funds. TELUS Ventures invests globally in companies from Seed to Pre-IPO with a focus on innovative technologies such as AgTech, HealthTech, Connected Consumer, IoT, AI, and Security to actively drive new solutions across the TELUS ecosystem. Led by a team of experienced operators, investors and executives, the Ventures team is passionate about creating positive social impact through financial tools and has invested in more than 100 companies since inception. For more information please visit ventures.telus.com .

