Amherst Appoints Ron Miller to Lead Strategic Relationship Development

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amherst Group (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, "Amherst" or "the Company"), a pioneering real estate platform bringing attainable housing solutions to market, today announced that Ron Miller, a former managing director at Invesco Real Estate with more than 30 years of experience in real estate investment management, has joined the Company as Head of Strategic Relationships.

Miller will lead Amherst's strategic initiative to develop and strengthen key partnerships, enabling the Company to expand its platform amid strong consumer demand and increasing investor interest in single-family homes for lease through the sale of interests in rental portfolios managed by Amherst. His activities will also drive the continued expansion of Amherst's global institutional investor base and the diversification of the Amherst businesses through new product offerings and innovative investment opportunities.

"Ron's long-time experience in the industry and his relationships with institutional investors will greatly benefit our platform as we continue to deliver opportunities to better connect stakeholders across the residential real estate market," said Drew Flahive, President of Amherst. "We are pleased to add his voice and leadership to the vision of the firm."

Miller recently helped set the global investment agenda at Invesco Real Estate, where he was responsible for sourcing and placing equity and debt investments for discretionary funds and separate accounts. He also served on the firm's Executive Committee.

"I am thrilled to join Amherst and help chart a strategic course with our investor partners and product offerings within today's changing market conditions," Miller said. "Single-family homes for lease are an exciting and evolving part of the housing market, and Amherst is leading the way with its exceptional capital markets expertise, operational excellence, and resident experience."

Consumer demand for housing has remained remarkably robust through evolving economic cycles and Amherst's vertically integrated residential platform provides high-quality homes for lease as an attainable housing option for growing communities. Driven by continued consumer demand, housing's strong relative value has been increasingly recognized as a key component of a diversified investment strategy.

About Amherst

Amherst is on a mission to transform the way real estate is created, owned, financed, and managed. Amherst leverages its proprietary data, analytics, technology, and decades of experience to seek solutions for a fragmented, slow-to-evolve real estate ecosystem and to materially improve the experience for residents, buyers, sellers, communities, and investors. Today Amherst has over 1,400 employees and $15.2 billion in assets under management.

Over the past decade, Amherst has scaled its platform to become one of the most expansive providers of high-quality, affordable single-family homes in communities across the U.S. Built on a long tradition of working with residents to promote their housing stability, Amherst has renovated and leased more than 50,000 homes across 32 markets (32 cities, 19 states) in the U.S. The firm delivers customized, stabilized cash-flowing portfolios of homes to its investors, wrapped in all the ongoing services required to manage, own, and finance the homes and provide a positive resident experience, including property management, portfolio management, and a full capital markets team. In addition to its single-family rental platform, Amherst's1 debt business pursues two distinct credit strategies in mortgage-backed securities and commercial real estate lending. Over its 27-year history, Amherst has developed a deep bench of research and technology talent, and leverages data and analytics at every stage in the asset lifecycle to improve operations and preserve long-term value for our investors and the more than 188,000 residents the firm has served.

(Data as of 3/31/2022) 1Managed through Amherst Capital Management

