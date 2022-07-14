Lady M Targets Company-Ownership of Boutiques as Key to Growth in Mainland China

Lady M is Committed to Deepening its investment in China with a Continual Focus on Product Excellence and Consistency

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last two decades, Lady M Confections Co., Ltd. ("Lady M") has seen remarkable growth as a renowned patisserie brand, with its cakes and confectioneries highly sought after all over the world. With over 50 locations globally, Lady M has set its sights on a company-owned strategy in Mainland China to strengthen the business and drive more growth in the region.

"Lady M is looking forward to taking a direct role in elevating the China business, a market that is pivotal to our growth strategy. We are fully committed to strengthening our presence, and to continue serving our loyal customers by having the ability to maintain and operate our boutiques to our brand standards," said Ken Romaniszyn, CEO of Lady M.

Lady M had worked with a licensing partner Shun Lee Shanghai Commercial Management Co., Ltd. ("Shun Lee") since 2017 when it made its entry into Mainland China. Shun Lee opened and operated over 20 boutiques in five approved provinces and cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai. Their License Agreement with Lady M expired on April 9, 2022, and was not renewed.

Lady M plans to shift operations to a 100% company-owned strategy. According to Romaniszyn, "We are excited to focus on developing the China market with new concept boutiques and innovative product offerings. This decision is important to us since it allows us to maintain the highest quality and consistency customers around the world have come to expect from Lady M."

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 50 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

