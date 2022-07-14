Strados Labs Named a 2022 Best of Sensors Awards Winner

Recognized in the Wearable Category for the first-of-its-kind smart sensor platform for respiratory health, RESP®

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Strados Labs announces it has been named a winner in the Wearables category of the 2022 Best of Sensors Awards for its flagship device RESP®. The awards program is presented by Questex's Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics and honors the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people and companies. The award recipients were selected by a panel of expert judges based on the products' or individuals' value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses, as well as the uniqueness of the design.

"Sensors Converge has been covering technologies driving innovation for over 30 years," said Strados Labs Director of Business Development, Shane Krauss. "Being honored as a winner for Best Wearable is a huge accomplishment for Strados Labs and our mission to advance respiratory care and treatment."

The Company won Best Wearable for a first-of-its-kind smart sensor platform for respiratory health, RESP®. Strados recently received FDA Class II 510(k) clearance for home use of its first product, RESP®, its second FDA clearance in less than 18 months and was also granted a CE Mark late last year. The Company is developing a robust pipeline algorithm to support and address other chronic diseases, as well as chronic disease management pathways. Strados will continue to target asthma, COPD and infectious respiratory diseases (COVID, RSV, and more)—with plans to add heart failure and pediatrics later this year.

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, "The winners have outdone themselves this year with their innovations and perseverance. We are thrilled to honor them as the best in the industry."

About Strados Labs

Strados Labs is a medical technology company developing smart sensor platforms that utilize machine learning and proprietary algorithms to detect and predict compounding conditions associated with serious, chronic respiratory diseases to improve the lives of patients globally. The Company developed a first-of-its-kind smart sensor platform for respiratory health, RESP®. Strados will continue to target asthma, COPD and infectious respiratory diseases (COVID, RSV, etc.) as it moves into 2022—with plans to add heart failure and pediatrics in late 2022. The company is based in Philadelphia and is privately owned.

