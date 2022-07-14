Where Do Equipment Rentals Have The Highest Online Search Demand in the US?

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quipli, a leading equipment rental software company that caters to independent rental companies throughout the US, recently conducted a research study to find out where the hottest locations are in the US for equipment rentals.

The Top 100 U.S. Cities for Equipment Rental Search (PRNewswire)

Using keyword search data, Quipli pinpointed the regions with the most local Google searches looking to rent construction equipment – an indicator of where the biggest markets are right now.

Over 35,000 search keywords were included in Quipli's analysis, a robust dataset with a significant sample size.

The top market for equipment rental search in the US is Houston, TX.

Miami, Austin, San Antonio, and Las Vegas round out the top 5 equipment rental markets in the US. View the Full Report .

"Understanding the importance of how local search behavior ties into equipment rentals is essential for rental companies aiming to succeed in their market, especially as the rental industry continues to move online. We hope this study shines light on how important it is for equipment rental companies to focus on their online visibility, as well as reveal overlooked markets for small business owners looking to branch out," said Kyle Clements, founder and CEO of Quipli.

The Results: The Top Equipment Rental Markets in the US

Using monthly Google searches for construction equipment rentals, Quipli determined that the following cities are the top 25 hottest markets for online equipment rental in the US right now:

Ranking / City / Monthly Equipment Searches

1) Houston, TX: 3710

2) Miami, FL: 2810

3) Austin, TX: 2130

4) San Antonio, TX: 2080

5) Las Vegas, NV: 1690

6) Dallas, TX: 1480

7) San Diego, CA: 1390

8) Phoenix, AZ: 1370

9) Chicago, IL: 1320

10) Los Angeles, CA: 1300

11) Denver, CO: 1250

12) Portland, OR: 1180

13) Cincinnati, OH: 1020

14) Sacramento, CA: 1010

15) Columbus, OH: 960

16) Seattle, WA: 950

17) Indianapolis, IN: 940

18) Colorado Springs, CO: 930

19) Atlanta, GA: 900

20) Wichita, KS: 870

21) Charlotte, NC: 830

22) Jacksonville, FL: 810

23) Mesa, AZ: 740

24) Omaha, NE: 737

25) Orlando, FL: 734

When it comes to new construction, Texas is one of the fastest-growing states, home to four of the top 10 US equipment rental markets.

If you're starting an equipment rental business, or expanding to new locations, these 25 cities are the largest markets to be in.

Full the full report to view the Top 100 Cities for Equipment Rental Search:

https://www.quipli.com/the-top-cities-for-equipment-rental-search/

Methodology

Using a tool called Keywords Everywhere – a popular browser extension that provides Google Keyword Search Volume Data – Quipli was able to compile a list of over 35,000 keywords related to equipment rentals.

This data was then grouped by city, to get a metric indicating total demand.

How Do People Search for Equipment Rentals?

Quipli found a series of common keyword variations that people search for when looking for local equipment rental companies.

The most common iterations were:

[keyword] rental [city state] . Example: forklift rental denver colorado

[city] [keyword] rental. Example: denver forklift rental

Rent [keyword] [city]. Example: rent forklift denver

Using 22 of the most common equipment rental products, Quipli evaluated these iterations for specific products in major US cities with populations of 50,000 or more.

About Quipli:

Quipli was founded in 2020 by a product team with roots in the automotive rental industry, who saw similar needs among independent equipment rental companies that were looking to digitize their rental operations. Quipli's rental software provides businesses a single platform for managing their equipment inventory, accepting payments and pickups in-person and online, and building their websites.

