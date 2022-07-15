SCA updates MTN program and publishes prospectus

SUNDSVALL, Sweden, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) on May 8, 2018 established a Medium Term Note program (MTN) with a loan framework amounting to SEK 8 billion. Up to and including July 15, 2022 SCA has issued SEK 6.2 billion under the MTN program, of which SEK 4 billion is outstanding.
In relation to the MTN program, SCA on May 8, 2018 prepared and published a base prospectus, which will be updated annually. For this reason, SCA has updated the base prospectus which today, July 15, 2022, has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). The updated base prospectus will be available via the web sites of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (www.fi.se) and SCA (www.sca.com). Hard copies may be obtained at SCAs headoffice in Sundsvall.
For further information, please contact:
Anders Edholm, Svp Sustainability and Communications, +46 60 19 32 12, anders.edholm@sca.com
Andreas Ewertz, CFO, +46 60 19 31 97, andreas.ewertz@sca.com
