Two Michigan Companies Partner on Fiber Investment

MARQUETTE and SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, and 123NET, a provider of fiber internet, colocation, and voice services in Michigan, today announced their partnership on the middle mile fiber-optic network from Bay City to Southfield. This privately funded, multi-million-dollar project spans approximately 130 miles adding much needed middle-mile capacity to Michigan's telecommunications infrastructure.

"This additional 130-mile Bay City to Southfield route creates easy and affordable connection opportunities for municipalities and businesses in that region that want the benefits offered by advanced fiber service," said Dan Irvin, President and CEO at 123NET. "We're pleased to develop this network with partners like PFN who share our commitment to Michigan's overall connectivity and to providing exceptional service to each customer along the way."

While PFN has its roots in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and 123NET is based in Metro-Detroit, the new north-south fiber route will have immediate benefits to the local communities along the route. It will also provide overall connectivity between SE Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, extending into Wisconsin and Minnesota. This partnership further supports 123NET's mission of building network to make Michigan the best connected.

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, stated "Partnering with 123NET offers a win-win for both companies and perhaps more importantly for the businesses and consumers in the state. We hope this joint investment is the first of many between our companies, as we work to increase broadband capacity and available broadband service in the State of Michigan."

Construction on the network has begun and will be completed in sections over 18 months. The new high-capacity fiber is being installed along the I-75 corridor bringing state-of-the-art fiber connectivity into communities including, Southfield, Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield, Pontiac, Waterford, Clarkston, Davisburg, Holly, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Flint, Clio, Birch Run, Bridgeport, Saginaw, and Bay City.

"Michigan's economic development runs on high-speed fiber broadband lines. This joint broadband investment adds undisputed value to our region as we look to attract businesses and employees. PFN's and 123NET's middle mile investment is a welcome addition to our region and a positive point of collaboration with our neighboring counties." Senator Ken Horn, Michigan's 32nd Senate District; Chair, Senate Economic and Small Business Development Committee.

