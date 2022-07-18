Creatd Assembles Elite Advisory Board for its OG Collection as it Further Prepares to Spin-Off its Physical Media Library and Web 3.0 Assets

Advisory board has begun the archival process, re-examining and curating OG Collection's substantial contents to unlock maximum revenue potential.

The Company is actively looking to engage an M&A banking group to facilitate the successful completion of a transaction related to the OG Collection, Inc.

Analysis of the NFT space has been a year-long endeavor; the Company took advantage of the most recent market volatility to acquire the vast majority of its Web 3.0 asset portfolio in the last 30 days.

Creatd's shareholders are expected to receive up to 1/3 of the newly spun-off company.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Creatd Studios, today announced the creation of an advisory board for the OG Collection , tasked with guiding the Company toward maximizing the potential value of the media library, which comprises a cache of rare and never-before-published materials and artwork originating from Bob Guccione's personal and professional archives. These materials are rich sources for the colorful storytelling Creatd has become known for, painting a complicated picture of a highly influential and previously mysterious figure of 1960s-2000s popular culture.

In addition, the portfolio includes a number of transmedia projects that the Company has released previously or currently has in development, including:

The Company previously announced on March 30, 2022, its intention to spin off the OG Collection into a new publicly-traded entity , an initiative expected to be a key liquidity event for the Company. The new company will maintain an ongoing partnership with Creatd Studios. The Company is actively in discussions with a number of M&A advisors and is reviewing multiple options including listing the new company on both the Nasdaq and tZERO .

As the Company has stated previously, the Collection is not currently valued on the Company's balance sheet based on purchase price accounting guidance, despite its physical assets alone having been independently appraised at as much as $10MM. The copyright and additional media assets since acquired could see the value increase significantly. Upon its completion, the spin-off should strengthen the Company's balance sheet and reward Creatd's shareholders.

To help spearhead the effort, the Company today announced that it has established an advisory board consisting of several highly experienced archivists and headed by Creatd's Lead Editorial Innovator and published author, Erica Wagner.

The advisory board includes:

Martha Ball , the Processing Archivist for the OG Collection, is an emerging archivist who specializes in conscientious archiving of mixed media materials that illuminate and complicate popular culture history. Martha comes to the OG Collection from The Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America at Harvard Radcliffe Institute and the D.C. Punk Archive , where she began her focus on describing and revealing the stories of women in cultural spaces. , the Processing Archivist for the OG Collection, is an emerging archivist who specializes in conscientious archiving of mixed media materials that illuminate and complicate popular culture history. Martha comes to the OG Collection fromon the History of Women in America at Harvard Radcliffe Institute and the, where she began her focus on describing and revealing the stories of women in cultural spaces.

Bob Dylan Archive® as well as the Grammy Award-winning Bootleg Series releases that explore the collection. With experience facilitating appraisals, acquisitions, archival organization, and public access, Parker's focus is on bringing private collections to light and surfacing the stories within. Consulting Archivist Parker Fishel is an archivist and curator who has spent the last decade preserving and celebrating popular music collections. Most prominently he has worked extensively with theas well as the Grammy Award-winningreleases that explore the collection. With experience facilitating appraisals, acquisitions, archival organization, and public access, Parker's focus is on bringing private collections to light and surfacing the stories within.

Jenifer Monger has focused on engaging communities and promoting responsible collections stewardship to foster a rich understanding of archival collections. She is currently the Assistant Institute Archivist at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with roots in the curatorial and museum collections management sector. A professional archivist for over 15 years,has focused on engaging communities and promoting responsible collections stewardship to foster a rich understanding of archival collections. She is currently the Assistant Institute Archivist atwith roots in the curatorial and museum collections management sector.

Archival processing will establish the Company's organizational and intellectual control over the Collection, supporting the asset's ability to generate significant revenue. The Collection represents an impactful and popular sector of 20th-century cultural history that is not often explored or analyzed, representing new opportunities to further the understanding of sexuality, gender, and American studies among other disciplines. Without proper preservation and storytelling, this swath of history, one that is both complicated and prominent in cultural memory, is at risk of being lost forever.

The advisory board will execute curation, bespoke rehousing, documentation, and research to ensure the Company can fully leverage the contents of the collection, which include:

Over 250,000 unique photographs, slides, and negatives:

Alexander Wolfgang Olo , Michael Cummings , Bill Lee , and V. Kotyonochkin as well as satirists, humorists, and sci-fi artists. Highlights of these materials include the original 1969 Penthouse advertisements targeting Playboy 's famous bunny logo . Approximately 30 portfolios and five flat slides containing 65,000 bound and unbound drawings, sketches, cartoons, and artwork by legendary illustrators, including Guccione himself,, andas well as satirists, humorists, and sci-fi artists. Highlights of these materials include the original

Nearly 1,000 documents of published and unpublished contracts, interviews, exposées, legal proceedings, handwritten letters, and other unique materials relating to contents and subjects throughout the General Media library of magazines, including some of the most recognizable figures in 20th-century history.

Thousands of hours of original video taken by the creative groups at General Media and their associated magazines, Penthouse, OMNI, Longevity, and Viva.

Commented Creatd's Founder and Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "We have long waited to recognize and unlock the tremendous value embedded in the OG Collection, Inc. Due to particular accounting guidance, this collection has never been carried on our balance sheet. Spinning off the asset is the only way for shareholders to be rewarded. This one-of-a-kind collection can unlock tremendous value from my favorites, such as retelling the OMNI stories and reimagining the film Caligula in partnership with the Creatd Studios pillar."

The market for NFT membership and use case projects continues to expand as Reddit , Snap , GameStop , and Universal all push forward with bold new NFT initiatives to support creators.

In addition to the vast physical components of the media library, the OG Collection, Inc. maintains a Web 3.0 portfolio , primarily created during the significant pull-back in asset prices, the portfolio includes:

Decentraland , a 3D virtual world browser-based platform for digital assets, to digitally house the OG Gallery , NFT portfolio, and experiential event hosting Metaverse plots in, a 3D virtual world browser-based platform for digital assets, to digitally house the, NFT portfolio, and experiential event hosting

The internally created OG Gallery NFT portfolio was established at minimum cost given the ownership of the underlying art by the OG Collection.

In addition to the proprietary collection, its externally created NFT portfolio consists of artwork from creators, brands, and artists the Company is inspired by and associated with, including influencers under Creatd's WHE Agency. These NFT assets were purchased at floor and early-stage level during the recent significant pull-back in NFT asset valuations.

The Company additionally purchased cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, Polygon, and Mana to fund the OG Collections' future Web 3.0 initiatives.

The OG Gallery sets the standard for the synthesis of e-commerce for physical art and the inherent benefits of an NFT linked directly to it. It is a new era in our Web 3.0 strategy, where we look to find further connectivity between the physical world and the digital one through the use of smart contracts, unlockable content in the experiential space, and membership/loyalty programs. The six Decentraland locations, owned by OG Collection, Inc., will begin development and design later this fiscal year and will offer experiences in the metaverse where the Company can showcase its collaborations with creators from musicians to digital artists.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

