Elm Street Technology Appoints Byron McDuffee as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elm Street Technology, LLC ("Elm Street" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential real estate technology and marketing solutions, today announced that Byron McDuffee has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 14th. Elm Street is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC ("Aquiline"), a private investment firm based in New York and London with $8.7 billion in assets under management that invests in businesses globally across financial services and technology.

Mr. McDuffee is a long-time technology industry veteran with a strong track record of leading vertical-focused software companies. Mr. McDuffee most recently served as the COO of DealerSocket, Inc., a global software as a service (SaaS) company operating in over 100 countries that offers solutions for franchise and independent auto dealers including customer relationship management, dealership management solution, inventory management, websites and digital retailing. Previously, he served as a Senior Vice President at Equifax where his core focus areas included transformational process re-engineering and adjacent market expansion.

"I am excited to be joining Elm Street to lead the Company as it builds on its strong reputation as a technology leader in the real estate industry," said Mr. McDuffee. "I look forward to positioning the Company for continued and accelerated growth while achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction as we work towards solidifying and expanding our market position."

"Byron is a seasoned executive with the experience and knowledge to drive strong operational and financial outcomes in competitive markets while building a positive company culture," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline. "We are confident that Byron will make an immediate impact at Elm Street and help the Company continue on its growth trajectory."

About Elm Street Technology, LLC

Elm Street Technology offers a growing portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services with the goal of providing one vendor and one point of contact, fully fused into one singular platform – Elevate - to capture and nurture more leads into closed business. Elevate allows busy real estate professionals the ability to streamline and automate their marketing and day-to-day business objectives by offering high-end IDX websites, lead generation tools, a powerful CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention tools, and more. For more information, please visit tryelevate.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, healthcare, and business services. The firm had $8.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

