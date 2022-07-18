IIA Debuts New Global Research; Announces Professional Achievement Awards at 2022 International Conference

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first day of its annual International Conference, The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) – the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – introduced two new global reports in front of an audience of roughly 1,500 internal audit professionals from around the world.

Institute of Internal Auditors Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Institute of Internal Auditors) (PRNewswire)

New Research Takes Global View of Internal Audit Profession

The IIA debuted its 2022 Premier Global Study, Internal Audit: A Global View . The extensive report collected feedback from 3,600 internal audit professionals representing 159 international locations. The study shows regional differences within a diverse profession that is broadly involved in traditional activities like risk and fraud but also demonstrates that the profession is adding ever-increasing value to stakeholders through environmental and social issues, cybersecurity engagements, and other emerging and evolving issues. The extensive report collected feedback from 3,600 internal audit professionals representing 159 international locations. The study shows regional differences within a diverse profession that is broadly involved in traditional activities like risk and fraud but also demonstrates that the profession is adding ever-increasing value to stakeholders through environmental and social issues, cybersecurity engagements, and other emerging and evolving issues.

The results offer a snapshot of the global profession and demographic trends:

IIA Partners with World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) to Issue New Guidance on Embedding ESG and Sustainability Considerations in the Three Lines Model

The IIA has partnered with the WBCSD on new guidance aimed at helping organization's future-proof their business.

" Embedding ESG and Sustainability Considerations into the Three Lines Model ," outlines key roles and responsibilities for the governing body, management, and internal audit to build structures and processes that support the achievement of business objectives to create and protect value for the organization. The paper,outlines key roles and responsibilities for the governing body, management, and internal audit to build structures and processes that support the achievement of business objectives to create and protect value for the organization.

Recent actions by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the creation of the new International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) underscore the importance of embedding material sustainability issues into business decision-making practices. It is also vital that governance mechanisms are in place to ensure effective oversight of risk management and controls.

The insights in the paper are intended for corporate boards, C-suite representatives within large corporations, and senior management to provide information and understanding on the role of the respective lines in overseeing the effectiveness of risk management and internal audit processes.

2022 Professional Achievement Award Recipients Announced

Also at the first day of the conference, The IIA awarded five Professional Achievement Awards, recognizing recipients from around the world who have excelled in research, education, publishing, advocacy, and other activities in the field of internal auditing and related professions. Click here for a full list of awards, recipients, bios and photos.

Victor Z. Brink Award for Distinguished Service

W. Charles Johnson - Senior Manager, Forvis Enterprise Risk Solutions

Doris Yi Hsin Wang - Chairman, Accounting Research and Development Foundation, Taiwan and Professor, Department of Accountancy, National Taipei University

Bradford Cadmus Memorial Award

Lal Balkaran - Risk, Governance, and Internal Audit Consultant, LBA Consulting

Brian Christensen - Executive Vice President, Global Managed Solutions and Collaboration, Protiviti

William G. Bishop III, CIA Lifetime Achievement Award

Carman L. Lapointe – International Consultant. Former Under-Secretary-General for the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services

About The IIA

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 215,000 global members and has awarded 180,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance throughout the world. For more information, visit https://www.theiia.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors