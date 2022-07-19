Global leader in designing high-quality aquatic products and accessories celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

STOUGHTON, Mass., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Leisure Recreation, LLC. , a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality aquatic products and pool accessories, is celebrating the grand opening of its new world headquarters located at 100 Technology Center Drive, Suite 500, Stoughton, Massachusetts 02072 on July 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (EST).

Aqua Leisure Opens New World Headquarters in Stoughton (PRNewswire)

Attendees will receive tours of the new high-tech 20,000-square-foot plus facility, which relocated from neighboring Avon, Massachusetts, earlier this month. In addition to tours, the event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with key remarks from CEO, Steve Berenson; Martin Stein, Chairman and Managing Director of Blackford Capital — among several others. Food, drinks, and entertainment will also be available to attendees. The grand opening is invite-only. Media are encouraged to attend.

"Aqua Leisure's new world headquarters will help drive us forward as we continue to build our team and enhance our portfolio of brands, and performance-based, luxury aquatic products," Berenson said. "We are a leader in the industry, and we are committed to offering high value, quality products that provide great experiences for our customers."

Aqua Leisure boasts products for adventurers, athletes, relaxation seekers, the health conscious and educators for parents and children alike. Last year, the company added performance-based aquatic goods designer and manufacturer, Airhead, to its growing portfolio of brands that includes Yukon Charlie's, Pureline, and INYO.

"Our mission is to fully-integrate each brand's values and leverage our ability to give consumers safe, reliable products," Berenson said. "Our new world headquarters will allow us to attract top notch talent and better serve our growing customer base as we continue to build our notable collection of outdoor goods."

For more information, visit aqualeisure.com.

About Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC.

Founded in 1970, Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC. is dedicated to designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality, performance-based aquatic products, and pool accessories under a variety of brand names and proprietary designs including Aqua Pro, Aqua, Aqua Fitness, Dolfino and SwimSchool. Aqua-Leisure's brand pillars of quality, accessibility and adventure push its goal of providing top-tier products for athletes, water lovers, adventure seekers, children and more. For more information, visit aqualeisure.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aqua Leisure Recreation, LLC.