Fosun International and ICBC Shanghai Branch Enter into Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Jointly Promote the Development of the Private Economy

HONG KONG, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 19 July 2022, the signing ceremony of the strategic cooperation agreement between Fosun International Limited and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Shanghai Branch was held at ICBC Shanghai Branch. ICBC and Fosun will conduct in-depth cooperation in high technology, advanced manufacturing, biopharmaceuticals, happiness industry and other fields to foster development.

Fu Jie, President of ICBC Shanghai Branch and Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International attended the signing ceremony through video conferencing. On behalf of the two parties, Zhang Houlin, Senior Vice President and Co-CFO of Fosun International, and Wang Rui, Vice President of ICBC Shanghai Branch, formally signed the comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement, with Fu Jie, Guo Guangchang, Zhang Xiaoqi, Vice President of ICBC Shanghai Branch, and Wang Qunbin, Co-Chairman of Fosun International acting as witnesses. Wang Qunbin delivered a speech at the ceremony, and Gong Ping, Executive President and CFO of Fosun International, attended the meeting online.

President Fu Jie said, as a representative of Shanghai's private economy and a leader in Zhejiang business enterprises, Fosun has developed and transformed in the wave of reform and opening up, and played an important role in the prevention and control of the epidemic and the resumption of work and production. The signing of the agreement is an important move for ICBC to thoroughly implement the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and ICBC's head office, committed to the role of a major bank, and enhance service level to help stabilize economic growth, and promote the high-quality development of private enterprises. On the basis of long-term solid and sound cooperation, ICBC and Fosun will take this signing as an opportunity to further leverage their respective advantages, deepen the connection between industries and finance, and join hands to make new and greater contributions to economic and social development.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, who is on a business trip overseas, said that Fosun, which has been strengthening its presence in the four major business segments of Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing, has developed into a global innovation-driven consumer group with global operation capabilities and profound technology and innovation capabilities. In the future, Fosun will continue to improve its products and services in high technology, biopharmaceuticals, happiness industry and other fields to better meet the happiness needs of global families. Guo Guangchang expressed his gratitude to ICBC for its long-term trust and support to Fosun, and believes that the two parties will make greater contributions to economic and social development through this deepening of cooperation.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Yu Jin, President of ICBC Shanghai Luwan Sub-branch. Chen Yue, Senior Assistant to the President of Fosun, Co-CFO of Fosun, Co-General Manager of the Treasury Management Department of the Group, and representatives of Fosun's member companies such as Yuyuan Inc. and Fosun Pharma attended the signing ceremony.

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing segments. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). In 2021, Fosun International's total revenue was RMB161.3 billion and total assets amounted to RMB806.4 billion. Fosun International ranks No.589 on the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 List, with a MSCI ESG rating of AA.

