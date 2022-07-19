Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results

Robust loan growth, continuing strength in asset quality metrics, and significant increases in several key fee income categories highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $11.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $18.1 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first six months of 2022 totaled $23.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $32.3 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2021.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operating performance," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The substantial growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans and sustained strength in asset quality metrics during the first six months of 2022 exhibit our ongoing focus on meeting the credit needs of our customers while employing sound underwriting practices. The increase in net interest income stemming from earning asset growth and a higher net interest margin, growth in several key fee income revenue streams, and overhead cost control have largely offset a substantially lower level of mortgage banking income primarily resulting from increased mortgage loan interest rates. The entire Mercantile team has adeptly pivoted from assisting clients with initial COVID-19 pandemic-related issues to helping them navigate through the latest economic challenges such as high inflation levels, rising interest rates, and staffing concerns, and we believe our commitment to serving as a trusted advisor will present us with additional opportunities to develop mutually beneficial relationships with new and existing customers."

Second quarter highlights include:

Annualized net core commercial loan growth of approximately 10 percent

Significant increase in residential mortgage loan portfolio

Continued strength in commercial loan pipeline

Net interest income expansion reflecting loan growth and improved net interest margin

Substantial increases in several key fee income categories

Sustained low levels of nonperforming assets and loan charge-offs

Solid capital position

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $42.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $45.4 million during the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the current-year second quarter was $34.3 million, up $3.4 million, or 11.2 percent, from $30.9 million during the respective 2021 period due to earning asset growth and an improved net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $7.7 million during the second quarter of 2022, down from $14.6 million during the second quarter of 2021 mainly due to decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset notable increases in several key fee income categories.

The net interest margin was 2.88 percent in the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.57 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 2.76 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 3.32 percent during the current-year second quarter, up from 2.99 percent during the first quarter of 2022 and 3.20 percent during the second quarter of 2021. The increased yield on average earning assets primarily resulted from a higher yield on other interest-earning assets, reflecting the rising interest rate environment, and a change in earning asset mix, comprised of a decrease in lower-yielding interest-earning deposits and an increase in higher-yielding loans as a percentage of earning assets. An increase in the yield on loans from 3.87 percent during the first quarter of 2022 to 3.97 percent during the current-year second quarter, mainly reflecting higher rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") significantly raising the targeted federal funds rate by a total of 150 basis points during the period of March 2022 through June 2022, also significantly contributed to the increased yield on average earning assets during the respective periods. The yield on average loans during the second quarter of 2022 was virtually unchanged from the yield during the second quarter of 2021 as the negative impact of a lower level of Paycheck Protection Program net loan fee accretion was substantially offset by the positive impact of the aforementioned higher rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the FOMC rate hikes. As of June 30, 2022, approximately 63 percent of the commercial loan portfolio consisted of variable-rate loans, with substantially all of the loans subject to immediate repricing in response to likely further FOMC rate hikes.

The cost of funds equaled 0.44 percent in the second quarter of 2022, unchanged from the prior-year second quarter as an increased cost of borrowings, primarily reflecting the issuance of $90.0 million in subordinated notes in December of 2021 and January of 2022, was offset by a decreased cost of time deposits. Subordinated note issuance proceeds of $85.0 million were injected into Mercantile Bank as an increase to equity capital to support anticipated loan growth. The cost of funds during the current-year second quarter was also virtually unchanged from the first quarter of 2022.

A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted since that time, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets by 28 basis points and 42 basis points during the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the net interest margin by 23 basis points and 37 basis points during the respective periods. The excess funds, consisting almost entirely of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of local deposit growth and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities.

Mercantile recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a negative provision expense of $3.1 million during the second quarter of 2021. The provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net commercial and residential mortgage loan growth, increased specific reserves for certain problem commercial loan relationships, and a higher reserve for residential mortgage loans stemming from slower prepayment speeds and the associated extended average life of the portfolio. The required reserve allocations resulting from these factors were largely offset by the positive impact of a change in the COVID-19 environmental factor, the recording of net loan recoveries, and ongoing strong loan quality metrics during the period. The negative provision expense recorded during the prior-year second quarter was mainly comprised of a reduced allocation associated with the economic and business conditions environmental factor, reflecting improvement in both current and forecasted economic conditions. Mercantile's adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2022, resulted in a $0.4 million one-time reduction to the allowance for credit losses.

Noninterest income during the second quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million, compared to $14.6 million during the respective 2021 period. Noninterest income during the current-year second quarter included a $0.5 million bank owned life insurance claim, while noninterest income during the second quarter of 2021 included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of a branch. Excluding the impacts of these transactions, noninterest income decreased $6.3 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period. The lower level of noninterest income almost entirely reflected decreased mortgage banking income and interest rate swap income, which more than offset increases in several key fee income sources, including service charges on accounts, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees. Continued strength in purchase residential mortgage loan originations during the second quarter of 2022 partially mitigated the negative impacts of higher interest rates, reduced refinance activity, a lower sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate on mortgage banking income during the period when compared to the prior-year second quarter. The residential mortgage loan sold percentage declined from approximately 59 percent during the second quarter of 2021 to approximately 27 percent during the current-year second quarter, in large part reflecting customers' preferences for adjustable-rate loans in the current interest rate environment and construction loans representing an increased percentage of overall loan production.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.9 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $26.2 million during the prior-year second quarter. Overhead costs during the current-year second quarter included a $0.4 million expense associated with the sale of a branch facility and a $0.5 million contribution to The Mercantile Bank Foundation. Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period. The slightly lower level of expense primarily resulted from higher residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs as well as decreased health insurance costs and residential mortgage lender commissions and associated incentives, which more than offset increased regular salary expense largely stemming from annual employee merit pay increases and a larger bonus accrual.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "We are very pleased with the net interest income expansion during the second quarter and first six months of 2022, and we believe our balance sheet is structured to enhance our net interest margin if the FOMC continues to raise the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to curb inflation, which appears likely based on recent Federal Reserve communications and interest rate forecasts. The increase in net interest income, along with growth in several key fee income categories, have significantly offset a notable decline in mortgage banking income stemming from changed market conditions. We remain committed to controlling overhead costs and are constantly reviewing and monitoring our operating expenses, including our branch structure, to identify additional opportunities to improve efficiency."

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $5.06 billion, down $199 million from December 31, 2021. Total loans increased $270 million during the first six months of 2022, reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $159 million and residential mortgage loans of $152 million, which more than offset a reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $37.2 million. Core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans grew $76.5 million and $101 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2022. The increases in core commercial loans during the second quarter and first six months of 2022 equated to annualized growth rates of 10.2 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are anticipated to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $175 million and $85.2 million, respectively. Interest-earning deposits decreased $526 million during the first six months of 2022 as excess overnight funds were used to fund loan growth, purchase securities and payoff matured wholesale funds. In addition, a customer's withdrawal of a majority of funds that were deposited in late 2021, as well as other fund withdrawals by customers to make customary tax payments, contributed to the reduced level of interest-earning deposits.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank, noted, "We are very pleased with the robust levels of core commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth during the second quarter and first six months of 2022. Core commercial and industrial loan growth accounted for more than one-half of the increase in core commercial loans during both periods, providing our lenders and treasury management personnel with further opportunities to augment commercial banking-related revenue streams. The increases in core commercial loans during the current-year second quarter and first half of 2022 were attained despite payoffs of certain larger relationships totaling approximately $78 million and $124 million during the respective periods. The payoffs were largely related to customers' sales of businesses and assets, with approximately one-fifth of the dollar volume of payoffs during the first six months of 2022 being connected with borrowers that were experiencing financial troubles. The significant increase in residential mortgage loans was also satisfying when considering the downturn in market conditions and associated headwinds that are restricting market opportunities. Based on the sustained strength of our commercial loan pipeline and strong levels of unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans and residential construction loans, we believe loan originations and draws on existing lines of credit will continue to be solid in future periods."

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2022, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at June 30, 2022, were $3.87 billion, down $209 million, or 5.1 percent, from December 31, 2021. Local deposits and brokered deposits declined $185 million and $23.9 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2022. The decrease in local deposits primarily reflected the previously mentioned customer withdrawal of funds and customers' normal tax payment levels. Wholesale funds were $362 million, or approximately 8 percent of total funds, at June 30, 2022, compared to $398 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $1.8 million, $2.5 million, and $3.2 million at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list declined in both number and dollar volume during the first six months of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, loan charge-offs were less than $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our sustained commitment to underwriting loans in an appropriate and cautious manner is reflected in our ongoing outstanding asset quality metrics. We continue to carefully monitor our loan portfolio for any signs of distress stemming from the current economic environment and associated challenges, including high levels of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and tight labor market conditions, and are prepared to take swift action to mitigate the impact of any noted credit issues on our portfolio's condition."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $429 million as of June 30, 2022, down from $457 million at year-end 2021 mainly due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates. Mercantile Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4 percent as of June 30, 2022, compared to 13.6 percent at December 31, 2021. At June 30, 2022, Mercantile Bank had approximately $149 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 15,861,055 total shares outstanding at June 30, 2022.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "As evidenced by our Board of Directors' declaration of an increased third quarter 2022 regular cash dividend, our ongoing financial strength has enabled us to reward shareholders with competitive dividend yields while supporting strong loan growth. We believe our robust overall financial condition, including solid capital levels, pristine asset quality metrics, strong operating performance, and significant loan funding opportunities, along with the potential to enhance net interest income from likely additional FOMC rate increases, will help mitigate the potential negative impacts from a downturn in economic conditions. Our solid financial performance during the first six months of 2022 and projected loan growth give us confidence that strong operating results can be achieved during the remainder of the year and beyond as we continue our efforts to be a consistent and profitable performer."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2022 conference call on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.1 billion and operates 45 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial markets and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and unstable political and economic environments; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

MBWM-ER

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Robert B. Kaminski, Jr. Charles Christmas President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO 616-726-1502 616-726-1202 rkaminski@mercbank.com cchristmas@mercbank.com

Mercantile Bank Corporation











Second Quarter 2022 Results











MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

JUNE 30,



2022

2021

2021 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 89,167,000 $ 59,405,000 $ 75,893,000 Interest-earning deposits

389,938,000

915,755,000

683,638,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

479,105,000

975,160,000

759,531,000













Securities available for sale

603,638,000

592,743,000

506,125,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

17,721,000

18,002,000

18,002,000 Mortgage loans held for sale

12,964,000

16,117,000

27,720,000













Loans

3,723,800,000

3,453,459,000

3,248,841,000 Allowance for credit losses

(35,974,000)

(35,363,000)

(35,913,000) Loans, net

3,687,826,000

3,418,096,000

3,212,928,000













Premises and equipment, net

51,402,000

57,298,000

58,250,000 Bank owned life insurance

75,664,000

75,242,000

72,679,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible, net

900,000

1,351,000

1,827,000 Other assets

79,862,000

54,267,000

50,879,000













Total assets $ 5,058,555,000 $ 5,257,749,000 $ 4,757,414,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 1,740,432,000 $ 1,677,952,000 $ 1,620,829,000 Interest-bearing

2,133,461,000

2,405,241,000

2,050,442,000 Total deposits

3,873,893,000

4,083,193,000

3,671,271,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

203,339,000

197,463,000

169,737,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

362,263,000

374,000,000

394,000,000 Subordinated debentures

48,585,000

48,244,000

47,904,000 Subordinated notes

88,457,000

73,646,000

0 Accrued interest and other liabilities

53,035,000

24,644,000

22,614,000 Total liabilities

4,629,572,000

4,801,190,000

4,305,526,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

288,199,000

285,752,000

293,232,000 Retained earnings

188,452,000

174,536,000

157,150,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(47,668,000)

(3,729,000)

1,506,000 Total shareholders' equity

428,983,000

456,559,000

451,888,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,058,555,000 $ 5,257,749,000 $ 4,757,414,000

Mercantile Bank Corporation

























Second Quarter 2022 Results

























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 INTEREST INCOME

























Loans, including fees $ 36,003,000



$ 33,789,000

$ 69,254,000

$ 66,774,000

Investment securities

2,529,000





1,802,000



4,794,000



3,434,000

Other interest-earning assets

1,018,000





183,000



1,384,000



351,000

Total interest income

39,550,000





35,774,000



75,432,000



70,559,000





























INTEREST EXPENSE

























Deposits

1,873,000





2,346,000



3,698,000



5,063,000

Short-term borrowings

49,000





40,000



99,000



76,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,911,000





2,050,000



3,774,000



4,077,000

Other borrowed money

1,391,000





467,000



2,650,000



939,000

Total interest expense

5,224,000





4,903,000



10,221,000



10,155,000





























Net interest income

34,326,000





30,871,000



65,211,000



60,404,000





























Provision for credit losses

500,000





(3,100,000)



600,000



(2,800,000)





























Net interest income after

























provision for credit losses

33,826,000





33,971,000



64,611,000



63,204,000





























NONINTEREST INCOME

























Service charges on accounts

1,495,000





1,209,000



2,910,000



2,363,000

Credit and debit card income

2,134,000





1,920,000



4,015,000



3,598,000

Mortgage banking income

1,947,000





7,695,000



5,228,000



16,495,000

Interest rate swap income

430,000





1,495,000



1,781,000



2,148,000

Payroll services

464,000





405,000



1,102,000



962,000

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

785,000





297,000



1,072,000



574,000

Gain on sale of branch

0





1,058,000



0



1,058,000

Other income

486,000





477,000



910,000



821,000

Total noninterest income

7,741,000





14,556,000



17,018,000



28,019,000





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE

























Salaries and benefits

15,676,000





16,194,000



31,186,000



31,279,000

Occupancy

2,064,000





1,977,000



4,168,000



3,991,000

Furniture and equipment

935,000





902,000



1,869,000



1,791,000

Data processing costs

3,091,000





2,775,000



6,064,000



5,392,000

Charitable foundation contribution

506,000





0



506,000



0

Other expense

4,670,000





4,344,000



8,891,000



8,856,000

Total noninterest expense

26,942,000





26,192,000



52,684,000



51,309,000





























Income before federal income

























tax expense

14,625,000





22,335,000



28,945,000



39,914,000





























Federal income tax expense

2,888,000





4,244,000



5,716,000



7,583,000





























Net Income $ 11,737,000



$ 18,091,000

$ 23,229,000

$ 32,331,000





























Basic earnings per share

$0.74





$1.12



$1.47



$2.00

Diluted earnings per share

$0.74





$1.12



$1.47



$2.00





























Average basic shares outstanding

15,848,681





16,116,070



15,844,763



16,199,096

Average diluted shares outstanding

15,848,681





16,116,666



15,844,790



16,199,620



Mercantile Bank Corporation



























Second Quarter 2022 Results



























MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022

2022

2021

2021

2021











2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

2022

2021 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 34,326

30,885

32,534

31,124

30,871

65,211

60,404 Provision for credit losses $ 500

100

(3,400)

1,900

(3,100)

600

(2,800) Noninterest income $ 7,741

9,277

12,632

15,568

14,556

17,018

28,019 Noninterest expense $ 26,942

25,742

33,347

26,210

26,192

52,684

51,309 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 14,625

14,320

15,219

18,582

22,335

28,945

39,914 Net income $ 11,737

11,492

11,639

15,051

18,091

23,229

32,331 Basic earnings per share $ 0.74

0.73

0.74

0.95

1.12

1.47

2.00 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.74

0.73

0.74

0.95

1.12

1.47

2.00 Average basic shares outstanding

15,848,681

15,840,801

15,696,204

15,859,955

16,116,070

15,844,763

16,199,096 Average diluted shares outstanding

15,848,681

15,841,037

15,696,451

15,860,314

16,116,666

15,844,790

16,199,620





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

0.93 %

0.90 %

0.92 %

1.23 %

1.53 %

0.91 %

1.40 % Return on average equity

10.98 %

10.36 %

10.15 %

13.10 %

16.27 %

10.66 %

14.66 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 2.88 %

2.57 %

2.74 %

2.71 %

2.76 %

2.73 %

2.76 % Efficiency ratio

64.05 %

64.10 %

73.83 %

56.13 %

57.66 %

64.07 %

58.03 % Full-time equivalent employees

651

630

627

629

634

651

634





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

3.97 %

3.87 %

4.07 %

4.07 %

3.99 %

3.92 %

4.01 % Yield on securities

1.68 %

1.52 %

1.46 %

1.46 %

1.54 %

1.60 %

1.57 % Yield on other interest-earning assets

0.76 %

0.19 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.42 %

0.12 % Yield on total earning assets

3.32 %

2.99 %

3.12 %

3.13 %

3.20 %

3.16 %

3.23 % Yield on total assets

3.13 %

2.82 %

2.94 %

2.94 %

3.02 %

2.97 %

3.05 % Cost of deposits

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.23 %

0.25 %

0.19 %

0.28 % Cost of borrowed funds

1.90 %

1.82 %

1.66 %

1.67 %

1.73 %

1.86 %

1.75 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.72 %

0.66 %

0.63 %

0.69 %

0.74 %

0.69 %

0.78 % Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.44 %

0.42 %

0.38 %

0.42 %

0.44 %

0.43 %

0.47 % Cost of funds (total assets)

0.41 %

0.39 %

0.36 %

0.39 %

0.41 %

0.40 %

0.44 %





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 190,896

168,187

210,228

259,512

237,299

359,083

482,499 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 157,423

101,409

124,557

143,635

144,476

258,832

226,005 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 33,473

66,778

85,671

115,877

92,823

100,251

256,494 Total saleable mortgage loans $ 52,328

75,747

129,546

177,837

140,497

128,075

336,152 Income on sale of mortgage loans $ 1,751

3,204

6,850

6,659

7,690

4,955

16,872





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

7.56 %

7.53 %

7.79 %

8.17 %

8.51 %

7.56 %

8.51 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.31 %

9.04 %

9.19 %

9.33 %

9.47 %

9.31 %

9.47 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio

9.84 %

10.02 %

10.12 %

10.34 %

10.87 %

9.84 %

10.87 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.91 %

11.13 %

11.26 %

11.53 %

12.11 %

10.91 %

12.11 % Total risk-based capital ratio

13.78 %

14.09 %

13.95 %

12.47 %

13.09 %

13.78 %

13.09 % Tier 1 capital $ 473,065

464,396

456,133

448,010

445,410

473,065

445,410 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 597,495

587,976

565,143

484,594

481,324

597,495

481,324 Total risk-weighted assets $ 4,335,846

4,173,590

4,051,253

3,884,999

3,677,180

4,335,846

3,677,180 Book value per common share $ 27.05

27.55

28.82

28.78

28.23

27.05

28.23 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.87

24.36

25.61

25.53

25.03

23.87

25.03 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.31

0.31

0.30

0.30

0.29

0.62

0.58





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 15

205

179

744

68

220

121 Recoveries $ 336

294

1,519

354

386

630

867 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (321)

(89)

(1,340)

390

(318)

(410)

(746) Net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.04 %)

(0.01 %)

(0.16 %)

0.05 %

(0.04 %)

(0.02 %)

(0.05 %) Allowance for credit losses $ 35,974

35,153

35,363

37,423

35,913

35,974

35,913 Allowance to loans

0.97 %

0.99 %

1.02 %

1.13 %

1.11 %

0.97 %

1.11 % Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans

0.97 %

0.99 %

1.04 %

1.17 %

1.20 %

0.97 %

1.20 % Nonperforming loans $ 1,787

1,612

2,468

2,766

2,746

1,787

2,746 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 0

0

0

111

404

0

404 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.07 %

0.04 %

0.07 %





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 30

31

32

33

34

30

34 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied / rental $ 1,508

1,579

1,768

2,063

2,137

1,508

2,137 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 0

0

0

100

363

0

363 Non-owner occupied $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 248

0

662

673

606

248

606 Consumer assets $ 1

2

6

8

10

1

10 Total nonperforming assets

1,787

1,612

2,468

2,877

3,150

1,787

3,150





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 1,612

2,468

2,877

3,150

3,167

2,468

4,085 Additions $ 309

93

218

361

522

402

638 Return to performing status $ 0

(213)

0

(50)

0

(213)

(115) Principal payments $ (134)

(641)

(377)

(291)

(484)

(775)

(1,043) Sale proceeds $ 0

0

(111)

(209)

0

0

(77) Loan charge-offs $ 0

(95)

(139)

0

(55)

(95)

(88) Valuation write-downs $ 0

0

0

(84)

0

0

(250) Ending balance $ 1,787

1,612

2,468

2,877

3,150

1,787

3,150





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 1,187,650

1,153,814

1,137,419

1,074,394

1,103,807

1,187,650

1,103,807 Land development & construction $ 57,808

52,693

43,240

38,380

43,111

57,808

43,111 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 598,593

582,732

565,758

551,762

550,504

598,593

550,504 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 1,003,118

1,007,361

1,027,415

998,697

950,993

1,003,118

950,993 Multi-family & residential rental $ 224,591

207,962

176,593

179,126

161,894

224,591

161,894 Total commercial $ 3,071,760

3,004,562

2,950,425

2,842,359

2,810,309

3,071,760

2,810,309 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages $ 623,599

522,556

442,546

411,618

380,292

623,599

380,292 Other consumer $ 28,441

28,672

60,488

59,732

58,240

28,441

58,240 Total retail $ 652,040

551,228

503,034

471,350

438,532

652,040

438,532 Total loans $ 3,723,800

3,555,790

3,453,459

3,313,709

3,248,841

3,723,800

3,248,841





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,723,800

3,555,790

3,453,459

3,313,709

3,248,841

3,723,800

3,248,841 Securities $ 621,359

623,382

610,745

577,566

524,127

621,359

524,127 Other interest-earning assets $ 389,938

698,724

915,755

741,557

683,638

389,938

683,638 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,735,097

4,877,896

4,979,959

4,632,832

4,456,606

4,735,097

4,456,606 Total assets $ 5,058,555

5,175,899

5,257,749

4,964,412

4,757,414

5,058,555

4,757,414 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,740,432

1,686,203

1,677,952

1,647,380

1,620,829

1,740,432

1,620,829 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,133,461

2,290,048

2,405,241

2,221,611

2,050,442

2,133,461

2,050,442 Total deposits $ 3,873,893

3,976,251

4,083,193

3,868,991

3,671,271

3,873,893

3,671,271 Total borrowed funds $ 703,809

724,578

694,588

619,441

613,205

703,809

613,205 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,837,270

3,014,626

3,099,829

2,841,052

2,663,647

2,837,270

2,663,647 Shareholders' equity $ 428,983

436,471

456,559

452,278

451,888

428,983

451,888





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 3,633,587

3,484,511

3,373,551

3,276,863

3,365,686

3,559,461

3,324,006 Securities $ 615,733

613,317

600,852

547,336

483,805

614,532

451,837 Other interest-earning assets $ 530,571

784,193

738,328

733,801

619,358

656,682

605,564 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 4,779,891

4,882,021

4,712,731

4,558,000

4,468,849

4,830,675

4,381,407 Total assets $ 5,077,458

5,168,562

5,010,786

4,856,611

4,752,858

5,122,758

4,666,372 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,706,349

1,625,453

1,708,052

1,641,158

1,619,976

1,666,125

1,565,458 Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,201,797

2,364,437

2,194,644

2,125,920

2,074,759

2,282,667

2,050,959 Total deposits $ 3,908,146

3,989,890

3,902,696

3,767,078

3,694,735

3,948,792

3,616,417 Total borrowed funds $ 705,774

707,478

632,036

614,061

594,199

706,621

585,471 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,907,571

3,071,915

2,826,680

2,739,981

2,668,958

2,989,288

2,636,430 Shareholders' equity $ 428,873

449,863

455,084

455,902

445,930

439,310

444,761

