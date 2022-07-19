OpenGov Named to Top Workplaces USA and Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces for 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies, has been named as a 2022 Top Workplaces USA for the categories of Leadership, Innovation, and Work-Life Flexibility – along with being named as a 2022 Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces.

Top Workplaces are determined by employee surveys conducted by Energage, a third-party employee engagement technology firm. The survey collects feedback from those who know organizations the best: the people who work there. Employee feedback is the sole basis for determining which employers make the Top Workplaces list.

"OpenGov is committed to building diverse teams and meaningful career paths for our employees to grow and advance their skills, and the data reflect that," said Shara Klein, Senior Vice President of People. "OpenGov conducts its own comprehensive biannual employee survey to learn where improvements can be made across our organization. One consistent piece of feedback is that OpenGov's shared focus on the mission to 'Power More Effective and Accountable Government' is a leading driver of employee engagement," Klein added.

"Being awarded a Top Workplace is an honor made possible by our employees' passion for our mission," explained Frank Han, Vice President of Talent Acquisition. "This award is coming authentically from our employees and reflects how serious we are about attracting genuine, fun, humble, and smart people".

This recognition comes a few short months after OpenGov was named to the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 , Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces with the Best Benefits, and The Silicon Review's 50 Best Workplaces of the Year. Other honors include being awarded four Customer Service Stevie Awards and named to the GovTech 100 for the sixth consecutive year.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

