RealD Wins Patent Lawsuits Against LightSpeed DepthQ

German court rules in favor of RealD, finding LightSpeed DepthQ CineBright system infringed RealD's 3D cinema projection system patents

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A district court in Düsseldorf, Germany ruled in favour of global visual technology leader, RealD Inc., finding infringement of both asserted patents by the LightSpeed DepthQ CineBright two-beam system, it was announced today by RealD Inc.

The German court ordered a product recall and awarded injunctions, damages and costs against Lightspeed Inc., and LightSpeed's directors, for infringing on RealD's two-beam 3D cinema projection system patents (pat. numbers EP 2 469 336 and EP 2 067 066).

RealD's patented light-doubling 3D cinema systems deliver the most light efficiency of any other 3D cinema projection technology, and as a result, provide a superior projected 3D image at lower operating costs.

The rulings apply to the European patents and are the latest cases upholding and affirming RealD's patents around the world. Following a strong history of victories for RealD in numerous territories and regions including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Russia and Australia, where the company's invention patents were successfully asserted, or challenges by infringers such as Master Image and Volfoni, were unsuccessful.

"RealD invests substantial resources in our mission to deliver the perfect visual image. To continue making such R&D commitments, we must hold infringers accountable for copying RealD's patented technologies and are delighted this German court has done just that," said Travis Reid, RealD's Chief Executive Officer.

About RealD Inc.

Named three times as "Most Innovative Company" by Fast Company, RealD's mission is to perfect the visual experience on every screen and on every device. RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D. RealD's network of theaters includes more than 30,000 installed screens in 75 countries with over 1,200 exhibition partners. As the world's premier visual technology innovator, RealD designs and licenses cutting-edge technologies that enable a premium viewing experience in the theater and on mobile and personal devices.

RealD has offices in Beverly Hills, Boulder, London, Moscow, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information, please visit our website at www.reald.com

For further detailed information, the rulings from the Landgericht Düsseldorf are publicly accessible, having case numbers 4a O 73/20 and 4a O 15/21. See https://www.lg-duesseldorf.nrw.de/

The asserted European patents EP 2 469 336 and EP 2 067 066 are validated in various European territories.

Media Contact For RealD

pr@reald.com

View original content:

SOURCE RealD, Inc.