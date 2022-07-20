VIRGIN HOTELS GLASGOW NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS

The second Virgin Hotels to launch in the UK will open its reservations today ahead of December opening

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, announces reservations are live for Virgin Hotels Glasgow for bookings starting the 1st of December. Reservations can be made directly on the hotel's website https://virginhotels.com/glasgow/.

Situated on the banks of River Clyde, the hotel will feature 240 Chambers spanning across 15 floors, and hosts four dining and drinking options including, playful and sophisticated Commons Club, Virgin Hotels' flagship restaurant and bar that acts as a modern-day social club; Highyard, for entertaining, co-working and dining; Funny Library Coffee Shop; and the elegant late-night bar, Rocks. With a prime city centre position, the hotel has panoramic views overlooking the River Clyde to the south, and across to the heart of Glasgow in the north, making it an ideal base to explore the city.

Bright and airy with warm textiles and locally sourced furnishings, the Chambers are a welcoming space to relax after a day exploring the city, featuring Virgin Hotels' signature layout with two distinct spaces. The Dressing Room includes a full vanity, closet space big enough for two, makeup desk with a well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower with a built-in bench and toiletries by Arran of Scotland. A sliding door or drapery separates it from The Lounge, which features Virgin Hotels patented ergonomically designed bed with a tufted headboard, a red SMEG mini-fridge generously stocked with a curated selection of local products, television and ample outlets for smartphones, laptops, or other devices.

Virgin Hotels Glasgow will offer a selection of beautifully curated suites. The signature suite, Sir Richard's Flat, features a retro-luxury design with a personal bar and games table and sumptuous velvet sofa, creating a sociable space within the suite. In a nod to Virgin's heritage, guests of Sir Richard's Flat will find musical references throughout, including unique pieces of record-inspired artwork.

Inspired and named after Richard Branson's wife, Joan – a proud Glaswegian – Lady B's Flat will feature floor and wall tiling inspired by alabaster, spreads over 69 square metres and provides guests with a light, airy and soft space with exquisite furniture and a large, curved bath. For guests looking for something a little different, there is also the Moroccan-inspired Kasbah Tamadot Suite. The calming suite features hand carved heritage wood panels, along with a sumptuous bathroom decorated with Moroccan-style tiles – inspired by Virgin Limited Edition's property in Morocco of the same name.

Virgin Hotels Glasgow will open in the centre of Glasgow, joining many noteworthy local restaurants, music venues and boutique hotels. The hotel was developed by Silk Property Group, which selected Twenty First Architects to work on the hotel. UK based design firm Four-By-Two was tapped to curate the hotel interiors in accordance with Virgin Hotels' localised approach to design. The firm's experience in residential and boutique commercial projects made them the perfect choice to create welcoming, comfortable environments, with local touches and historical details.

"We're thrilled to share our second hotel in the UK in a completely different city, Glasgow," said James Bermingham, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Hotels. "Virgin Hotels Glasgow will feature neighbourhood-driven design and various restaurant and bar offerings. We truly believe the hotel will be the ideal hub for visitors wanting to soak up this vibrant city while enjoying authentic experiences. Glasgow showcases fantastic museums and galleries, a thriving music scene, and innovative food and drinks outlets, and we cannot wait to open."

All guests can sign up for the brand-wide guest preferences and loyalty program ' The Know ', which grants a personalised hotel experience that allows for access to room upgrades, member rates, special events and a complimentary cocktail hour in Commons Club – all when booking directly with Virgin Hotels. All Chambers and Suites have integrated tech capabilities, which can control lighting, thermostats, TVs, and order room service directly via the mobile app, Lucy which is exclusively available to The Know members. Lucy also gives guests the ability to check in prior to arrival and can be used as an access key to their Chambers. Chambers are also pet friendly, with complimentary 'pet-menities' available, including dog beds and food and water dishes. On top of this, members of The Know and Virgin Red – Virgin's Group-wide rewards club – can earn 2,000 Virgin Points with every Virgin Hotels stay at participating hotels to redeem for nearly 200 experiences, flights, treats and exclusives from Virgin companies and other partners.

The hotel has been developed and is owned by Silk Property Group and managed by Virgin Hotels.

Reservations are now being accepted for stays starting 1st of December 2022 and can be made directly on the hotel's website https://virginhotels.com/glasgow/.

About Virgin Hotels Glasgow:

Virgin Hotels Glasgow is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt and personalised service with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group has pioneered for more than 50 years. Virgin Hotels Glasgow is the brand's second Scottish hotel, with a prime city center position. The hotel has panoramic views, overlooking the River Clyde to the south and across the heart of Glasgow on the north, making it an ideal base to explore the city. The hotel features 240 Chambers and Suites as well as meeting and event spaces; and multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's signature culinary experience Commons Club, a vibrant all-day dining concept. There is also Highyard, a multipurpose space for entertainment, dining and co-working and Funny Library Coffee Shop, where guests can wind down and socialise.

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for more than 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes six hotels—Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, and Virgin Hotels Nashville, all voted in the top ten Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards in 2021, and newly opened Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Virgin Hotels Edinburgh. Locations in Glasgow and New York City are scheduled to debut in 2022, followed by Miami in 2025. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London and more.

About Virgin Red

Virgin Red is Virgin's rewards club, connecting the Virgin family, where members can earn on the everyday to save for the extraordinary. Virgin Red also makes it easy to support local communities, charities and the environment.

Virgin Red celebrates its members for living a life more Virgin – giving them exclusive access to rewards from the Virgin family and beyond. It makes it really easy for members to earn and spend Virgin Points – Virgin's universal currency which never expires.

Whether it's spending points on an everyday treat like a coffee or cinema ticket, saving for a bigger extraordinary experience like a holiday or watching a concert from the Virgin Red Room, there is something for everyone. Top up your points balance by earning on your everyday online shopping with some of the UK's biggest retailers or earning points as you travel by train across the UK with Virgin Trains Ticketing.

More information can be found at: https://www.virgin.com/about-virgin/latest/brand-new-rewards-club

