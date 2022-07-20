Wood Partners Introduces Signature Luxury Living in San Antonio with Groundbreaking of Alta Rolling Oaks

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners today announced the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community—Alta Rolling Oaks—in San Antonio. With construction underway, Alta Rolling Oaks is scheduled to open in May 2023 with pre-leasing expected to begin early next year.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners) (PRNewswire)

Situated along North Loop 1604 in North Central San Antonio, Alta Rolling Oaks will offer easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment areas throughout the entire city including The Forum at Olympia, Bulverde Marketplace and the famed thoroughbred and quarter horse racetrack, Retama Park. The community's prime location will also provide residents with a plethora of job opportunities from top employers including Amazon, the US Postal Service and Randolph Air Force Base, as well as the largest concentration of cybersecurity companies outside of Washington, D.C. with more than 40 firms located in the San Antonio area.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to break ground on Alta Rolling Oaks, our latest luxury property in San Antonio," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The area's continued growth, attractive employment opportunities and vibrant history make it an ideal location for our newest community, and we very much look forward to bringing our mix of comfort and sophisticated living to San Antonio."

The property will feature 366 apartment homes with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Featuring modern, urban design elements, each apartment comes complete with top-of-the-line luxury finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42"cabinets, and tile backsplashes, as well as wood-style plank flooring, and in-home washers and dryers. Alta Rolling Oaks will also feature a variety of top-tier community amenities for residents to enjoy including a resort-style swimming pool, on-site walking trail, outdoor kitchen and dog park, as well as a community clubroom featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, conference and entertainment spaces, business center and more.

Outside the community, residents can also take advantage of the many attractions that make San Antonio one of the leading tourist destinations in the state. Top attractions in the area offer a mix of history and culture from the San Antonio River Walk to The Alamo, as well as fun and excitement with Six Flags Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Rylie Geraci, BCWWoodPartners@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wood Partners