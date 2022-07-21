Assurity introduces new Income Protection product to protect more paychecks

LINCOLN, Neb., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity Life Insurance Company released Income Protection Individual Disability Insurance, a short-term disability product designed to make coverage simple and accessible for more people. Income Protection, available now, fills a need for affordable paycheck protection among a more mobile workforce.

"Sickness and accidents can truly upend a family's finances, and we wanted to create an easy, budget-friendly way for individuals to address that risk," says Todd Reimers, Assurity's Chief Sales Officer. "That's why we streamlined our issue process and added features like weekly benefit payments, so that people can focus on recovery with minimal disruptions to their lives."

This product solves many of the traditional difficulties of buying and selling short-term disability insurance. Incomes from multiple sources are considered at application, making it a viable product for freelance and other nontraditional workers. It also features instant decision with no medical exams and native support on Assurity's online QuickStart sales platform to make it easier for agents to sell. Most aspects of coverage for Income Protection are customizable, allowing customers to tailor affordable protection that meets their needs.

Plans include a built-in childbirth benefit and can be customized with a selection of innovative and in-demand riders, extending coverage to include stay-at-home spouses, a return of premium, family medical leave and more. Income Protection is guaranteed renewable until age 65 to help customers maintain their coverage, and customers can maintain their coverage even if they change jobs.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create and believe in using our business as a force for good.

