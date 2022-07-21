THE CITY OF JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI PARTNERS WITH OPERATION HOPE TO HELP CREATE ONE MILLION NEW BLACK BUSINESSES BY 2030

THE CITY OF JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI PARTNERS WITH OPERATION HOPE TO HELP CREATE ONE MILLION NEW BLACK BUSINESSES BY 2030

1MBB initiative continues to expand nationwide support

ATLANTA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the city of Jackson, Mississippi to expand its One Million Black Business Initiative (1MBB), which aims to create one million Black entrepreneurs and business owners by 2030. As part of the city's ongoing efforts to spur economic development, Jackson's Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and John Hope Bryant, Operation Hope's Chairman, Founder and CEO signed a formal agreement, signifying the city's commitment to transforming economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses.

Operation HOPE expands economic opportunity for all. (PRNewsfoto/Operation HOPE, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Through 1MBB, the city of Jackson will offer 500 aspiring Black entrepreneurs free access to resources needed to successfully build, sustain and scale their business endeavors over the next two years. Launched in October 2020 with the support of founding partner Shopify, 1MBB aims to remove traditional hurdles to Black entrepreneurship by providing the critical tools for success such as technology, education, and increased access capital. The movement is part of Operation HOPE's broader mission to promote financial inclusion and dignity, aimed at empowering the underserved of America.

"The state of Mississippi is largely known as a battleground during the height of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Today, we're shifting the tides and ensuring that her next generation benefits from what I call "silver rights." That means planting seeds of hope through entrepreneurship," said Operation HOPE founder, chairman and CEO, John Hope Bryant. "I applaud Mayor Lumumba for joining our 1MBB mission and leading the charge to make free enterprise and capitalism work for all."

The partnership with Operation HOPE is a natural extension of the administration's commitment to building Black businesses in the greater Jackson community. Powered by Trustmark and Cadence Bank, 1MBB will be an integral part of the city's annual Jackson Minority Business Expo, highlighting black business enterprises and patronage on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

To learn more about 1MBB, visit HOPE1mbb.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights," with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Operation HOPE has received seven consecutive 4-star charity ratings for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information visit OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Lalohni Campbell, for Operation HOPE

LA@persemediagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.