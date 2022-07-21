NICKELODEON UNVEILS FIRST-EVER SPONGEBOB UNIVERSE CROSSOVER EVENT, WITH "THE TIDAL ZONE" UNDERSEA SPECIAL!

One-Hour Crossover Special Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Paramount+ Original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show Animated Series Slated to Bow in November on Nickelodeon

First-Look Clip and Art of Comedy Satire Revealed During Panel that Brought Together SpongeBob Universe Veteran Voice Talent and Executive Producers at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2022

BURBANK, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon will take viewers on a multidimensional adventure deep below the ocean's surface throughout Bikini Bottom with the first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special, "The Tidal Zone." The one-hour special encompasses all three animated series within the SpongeBob Universe, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, and follows GrandPat (The Patrick Star Show) as he makes his way through each dimension. The special is slated to premiere in November on Nickelodeon.

The crossover special was revealed today during an exclusive panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2022 where SpongeBob fans packed the room for a look at these iconic shows. Moderated by Patrick Gomez (Editor-in-Chief, Entertainment Weekly), the panel brought together legendary voice talent from all three series--Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Kate Higgins (Narlene), and Carlos Alazraqui (Nobby) —and executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller.

"The Tidal Zone," is journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties. Observe a tale of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity. Minds may switch, bodies may shrink, and robots may rise in…"The Tidal Zone."

The news comes on the heels of the recently announced pickup for a 14th season of SpongeBob SquarePants (26 episodes), which will continue to follow incurable optimist SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward, along with all of the denizens of Bikini Bottom. The world will continue to expand with more new episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years coming to Paramount+ on Sept. 30 and The Patrick Star Show continuing to rollout on Nickelodeon, along with three character-driven movies launching exclusively on Paramount+, and a fourth theatrical release from Nickelodeon Animation currently in development.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for nearly 20 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount International history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 29+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

