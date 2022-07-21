SkyPacket Networks Steps Up Internet Speed for Mt Savage Area

CUMBERLAND, Md., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyPacket Networks has completed system improvements in Mt. Savage and has turned up internet service speeds by a factor of five, according to Jason Wigfield, the Maryland SkyPacket Vice President. The construction of a new 'Patty Baker' tower in Allegany County, MD as a new wireless broadband tower helps meet a steadily growing demand in the previously underserved community of Mt Savage.

SkyPacket Logo (PRNewsfoto/ConxxNE) (PRNewswire)

Wigfield added "We've had a waiting list for service from these underserved communities and our current users quickly maxed out our original backhaul circuit – meaning we had to hold off adding new customers until we could add capacity.

"We had to secure permission from various agencies to switch to higher speed FCC licensed connections and once that was accomplished our crews immediately installed the new link and antennas to increase capacity. We are adding customers once again. There are a lot of happy customers in Mt Savage".

Combined with the CBRS PALs (Priority Access Licenses) held by SkyPacket Networks, high-speed Internet service is now available across much of Allegany County, MD.

SkyPacket Networks (www.skypacket.net) started in Cumberland, MD (incorporated 2008) and provides fixed wireless broadband service to customers across Allegany County, MD, Mineral County, WV, McKean County, PA, Union County, PA, Snyder County, PA, Northumberland, PA, Montour County, PA, Columbia County, PA Luzerne County, PA and Lackawanna County, PA.

SkyPacket Networks was able to acquire CBRS priority access licenses from the FCC Auction 105 and has been able to provide high-speed broadband to thousands of previously unserved or underserved homes and businesses across these beautiful rural communities.

