Botminds Document AI is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Botminds Document AI to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

SEATTLE and CHENNAI, India, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Botminds AI, today announced the availability of Botminds Document AI platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications, and services for use on Azure. Botminds' customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Botminds Inc. Logo

Botminds is the World's first integrated platform for Document Understanding/Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). Botminds provides AI-powered solutions that read and understand documents, a search engine to query any document, enriched document analytics, and end-to-end document-based process automation. Our customers experience - Improved turn-around-time by 80%, reduced cost by 70% and an improvement in their operational efficiency by 90%, within weeks. Our custom AI models, help organizations transform data into intelligent actionable insights.

"Our aim is to make Botminds AI platform as the de-facto Document AI platform for enterprises in their transition from RPA to a more empowered Intelligent Automation(IA) world," said Gokul Ganapathi, CEO of Botminds. "Making Botminds available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a key step in this mission. From now on, getting started with Botminds AI to automate so far untouched document-centric processes is super simple for enterprises already on Microsoft Azure."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Botminds AI solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Botminds AI:

Founded in 2015, we at Botminds AI chase the research happening at the intersection of Deep Learning & NLP continuously, so you don't have to. We have built our own semantic engine, developed on top of state-of-the-art algorithms/networks. A vertically integrated horizontal platform that has been recognized as the one-stop solution for any document-centric processes and the most user-friendly platform by our clients. We are headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA, with our R&D center in Chennai, India. To learn more, visit: www.botminds.ai

