Dakota Premium Hardwoods to Distribute Tropical Forest Products' Black Label™ Brand of Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods Throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products announces that its premium Black Label™ brand of Ipe and other tropical hardwoods has partnered with Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a trusted distributor of high-quality lumber, engineered products and full job packages such as supports and fasteners. With branch locations in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, Dakota is headquartered in Waco, TX. Dakota Premium Hardwoods will distribute the full line of Black Label's sustainable tropical hardwoods throughout their warehouse locations.

"The Black Label team is excited to continue the expansion of our distribution network in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma with Dakota Premium Hardwoods," said Brian Lotz, Technical Director for Tropical Forest Products. "Dakota's impressive green initiatives, unsurpassed customer service, hardwood expertise and supply chain mastery are essential to the Black Label brand as we grow our distribution footprint."

Black Label is dedicated to offering 100% legally harvested sustainable tropical hardwoods from South America. Every tree chosen to produce Black Label products is carefully selected based on the forest's age, size and productive wellbeing. Black Label features Ipe, Cumaru, Jatoba, Garapa, BulletWood and Tigerwood, with commercial and residential applications ranging from decking, cladding and ceilings to architectural millwork.

"The Dakota partnership with the Black Label brand perfectly aligns with our commitment to offering beauty, sustainability and value across our growing platform," said Ron Mazzarella, CEO of Dakota Premium Hardwoods.

Raising the bar for premium, sustainable tropical hardwoods, Black Label's kiln-dried process enhances every product for strength and stability. Every board and hardware accessory must be Premium Architectural Grade or above to earn the name Black Label.

Black Label provides a complete marketing and promotional support program along with a very strong online presence, with the dealer, contractor, architect, designer and homeowner in mind. Learn more about Black Label, and Tropical Forest Products or call 905-672-8000. And, visit Dakota Premium Hardwoods

About Dakota Premium Hardwoods

Dakota Premium Hardwoods is here to serve you with branches located in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. We have trucks leaving daily to Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Bryan/College Station, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley as well as Lafayette, Louisiana and Tulsa/Oklahoma City, Oklahoma metro areas. With our staff 's unsurpassed customer service and over a century of combined experience in the hardwood and lumber industry, there is simply no better supplier to purchase your woodworking, cabinetry, manufacturing and millwork materials from.

About Tropical Forest Products

Tropical Forest Products, a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Its team is made up of passionate people who love everything about forests and their survival. Tropical strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber and deliver products on time, maintain commitment to client service, and maintain the best prices in the market.

